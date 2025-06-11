June 10, 2025

Announcement no. 16

BioPorto A/S Announces the Appointment of a New CEO as Part of its Succession Planning Strategy

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, June 10, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or the Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced the appointment of Carsten Buhl as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BioPorto A/S and its subsidiaries, effective 1 September 2025, as part of the Company’s succession planning strategy.

BioPorto’s current CEO, Peter Mørch Eriksen, will remain in his position until 1 September 2025. Following this date, Peter Mørch Eriksen will support the incoming CEO during the transition period to ensure a smooth and effective onboarding process.

Carsten Buhl has spent more than 25 years in the MedTech/life science industries, recently as President of Americas at WSAudiology and part of its executive management. Further, Carsten has experience from senior leadership positions at Natus Medical Inc, Ambu and GN Store Nord.

Jens Due Olsen, Chair of BioPorto, stated: "I am pleased to welcome Carsten Buhl to BioPorto. Carsten will be instrumental in launching ProNephro AKI (NGAL)™ in the US market, driving revenue growth and finalizing the clinical studies & submitting an FDA application for adult use in 2026. With a strong background in MedTech/life science, Carsten has a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence. Carsten will be a solid addition to the BioPorto team.”

Carsten Buhl, BioPorto’s incoming CEO, commented: “I am excited to join BioPorto at this amazing point in its journey, and look forward together with the BioPorto team to materialize the full potential of the Company's biomarker tests within kidney health, critical tests that can improve the clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and healthcare ecosystem globally."

Jens Due Olsen added: “I want to extend my gratitude to and thank Peter for his dedication and important contributions to BioPorto. During this second tenure, significant milestones have been achieved — including the development of a comprehensive Corporate Strategy Plan, securing revenue growth, preparation for the commercial launch of ProNephro AKI (NGAL) in the US, advancement of the clinical trial for adult use, and securing successive critical financing rounds for the Company. These accomplishments have laid a robust foundation for BioPorto’s continued growth and success.”

Investor Relations Contacts

Hanne S. Foss, Head of Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 26368918

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

