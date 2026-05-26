BioPhorum relaunches expanded Host Cell Protein Data Platform to support safer biopharmaceutical development

LONDON, 26th May 2026/ - BioPhorum, the pharmaceutical industry’s most trusted collaborative network for change, today announces the relaunch of its enhanced Host Cell Protein (HCP) Data Platform.

Designed for mid-size drug development firms, including biopharma development teams, contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), contract manufacturers, contract research organisations (CROs), analytical labs, and analytical software vendors, the platform provides a continuously updated evidence base for HCP identification and risk assessment.

Since its foundation in 2021 as a static research paper cataloguing 87 proteins, the offering has undergone a significant transformation.

- The relaunched platform is now a fully searchable database of peer-reviewed data, expanding its coverage to include over 300 HCPs, more than three times the original number.

- Over 150 proteins are catalogued with peer-reviewed risk classifications, curated references, and version-controlled releases to support clear audit trails for regulatory submissions.

- Crucially, the platform now features automated horizon scanning to continuously monitor for new research, ensuring the database remains a living body of knowledge.

- It also introduces new functionality for API data feeds, allowing seamless integration with external laboratory software and Quality Management Systems.

"Managing host cell proteins is a vital component of ensuring patient safety and product quality, yet many developers outside the largest pharmaceutical companies lack the internal resources to build their own comprehensive risk databases," said Tor Bengtsson, Chief Commercial Officer at BioPhorum. "Our relaunched platform directly addresses this challenge. By providing instant access to a trusted, peer-reviewed knowledge base, we are empowering development teams and their partners to make confident, data-driven decisions, reduce regulatory pressures, and ultimately accelerate the safe delivery of new therapies."

To demonstrate the platform's new API capabilities, BioPhorum has partnered with TotalLab to embed the curated HCP reference data directly into their SpotMap MS software for automated HCP risk analysis via Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. This integration removes the manual lookup step that typically sits between protein identification and process decision-making and will be showcased jointly at the upcoming BEBPA 2026 HCP Conference.

As part of the upgrade, the relaunched platform will offer more flexible pricing options to better accommodate the varied needs of different organisations across the industry. For further information, or to register your interest and request a demonstration, please visit the BioPhorum website here: https://www.biophorum.com/host-cell-protein-data-platform/