BioPhorum relaunches expanded Host Cell Protein Data Platform to support safer biopharmaceutical development

The upgraded platform offers a searchable database of over 300 risk-assessed HCPs, automated research scanning, and new flexible pricing options for mid-size drug developers.
LONDON, 26th May 2026/ - BioPhorum, the pharmaceutical industry’s most trusted collaborative network for change, today announces the relaunch of its enhanced Host Cell Protein (HCP) Data Platform.
Designed for mid-size drug development firms, including biopharma development teams, contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), contract manufacturers, contract research organisations (CROs), analytical labs, and analytical software vendors, the platform provides a continuously updated evidence base for HCP identification and risk assessment.
Since its foundation in 2021 as a static research paper cataloguing 87 proteins, the offering has undergone a significant transformation.
- The relaunched platform is now a fully searchable database of peer-reviewed data, expanding its coverage to include over 300 HCPs, more than three times the original number.
- Over 150 proteins are catalogued with peer-reviewed risk classifications, curated references, and version-controlled releases to support clear audit trails for regulatory submissions.
- Crucially, the platform now features automated horizon scanning to continuously monitor for new research, ensuring the database remains a living body of knowledge.
- It also introduces new functionality for API data feeds, allowing seamless integration with external laboratory software and Quality Management Systems.
"Managing host cell proteins is a vital component of ensuring patient safety and product quality, yet many developers outside the largest pharmaceutical companies lack the internal resources to build their own comprehensive risk databases," said Tor Bengtsson, Chief Commercial Officer at BioPhorum. "Our relaunched platform directly addresses this challenge. By providing instant access to a trusted, peer-reviewed knowledge base, we are empowering development teams and their partners to make confident, data-driven decisions, reduce regulatory pressures, and ultimately accelerate the safe delivery of new therapies."
To demonstrate the platform's new API capabilities, BioPhorum has partnered with TotalLab to embed the curated HCP reference data directly into their SpotMap MS software for automated HCP risk analysis via Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. This integration removes the manual lookup step that typically sits between protein identification and process decision-making and will be showcased jointly at the upcoming BEBPA 2026 HCP Conference.
As part of the upgrade, the relaunched platform will offer more flexible pricing options to better accommodate the varied needs of different organisations across the industry. For further information, or to register your interest and request a demonstration, please visit the BioPhorum website here: https://www.biophorum.com/host-cell-protein-data-platform/
Notes to Editors: Media Contact: communications@biophorum.com About BioPhorum: BioPhorum enables the global
biopharmaceutical industry to connect, collaborate, and accelerate progress for
the benefit of all. Founded in 2004, BioPhorum has evolved from an end user
forum into a globally trusted, industry led organisation that brings together
senior leaders and subject matter experts from across the biopharma value
chain. Through its established Phorums and
communities, BioPhorum provides a non-competitive, trusted environment where
members openly share challenges, develop peer led best practices, and produce
influential thought leadership that shapes industry standards. Building on this collaborative
foundation, BioPhorum has expanded its offering to include BioPhorum
Implementation Services and BioPhorum Training, enabling organisations to
translate collective insight into real world impact. These services help
leaders accelerate strategic change, strengthen enterprise capability, and
embed proven, practitioner led approaches across manufacturing, quality, supply
chain, and digital transformation. Supported by recent strategic
acquisitions, BioPhorum is expanding both the breadth and depth of its
offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.
This continued growth strengthens BioPhorum’s ability to help organisations
move from collaboration to execution, navigate complexity, implement change
effectively, and strengthen long term operational performance. About TotalLab: Based in Newcastle upon Tyne in North
East England for over 24 years, TotalLab are a collection of PhD educated life
scientists, AI experts and software developers all working within the niche of
scientific software development. We work with clients around the world, providing
solutions and expertise in life science based analytical software. We provide
off the shelf, automated image analysis software for common laboratory
techniques such as 1D SDS-PAGE, 2D-PAGE, Microarrays amongst others that you
can find here. We also support companies in achieving
and maintaining regulatory compliance, including 21 CFR part 11, GMP and EU
Annex 11. Learn more about our incredibly flexible 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP
software solution that can be retrofitted to basically any existing hardware or
software to make it compliant – AuditSafe. We pride ourselves on being responsive
and reactive to the questions and requirements of our clients and partners.
Through listening to our customers and applying feedback, we have continuously
improved and developed our software portfolio. And as we have decades of both
context-specific industry and software experience, our clients feel confident
and safe in the knowledge that our products are scientifically rigorous, tried
and tested to deliver fast, accurate and reliable results via an easy-to-use
platform.
Notes to Editors:
Media Contact: communications@biophorum.com
About BioPhorum:
BioPhorum enables the global biopharmaceutical industry to connect, collaborate, and accelerate progress for the benefit of all. Founded in 2004, BioPhorum has evolved from an end user forum into a globally trusted, industry led organisation that brings together senior leaders and subject matter experts from across the biopharma value chain.
Through its established Phorums and communities, BioPhorum provides a non-competitive, trusted environment where members openly share challenges, develop peer led best practices, and produce influential thought leadership that shapes industry standards.
Building on this collaborative foundation, BioPhorum has expanded its offering to include BioPhorum Implementation Services and BioPhorum Training, enabling organisations to translate collective insight into real world impact. These services help leaders accelerate strategic change, strengthen enterprise capability, and embed proven, practitioner led approaches across manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and digital transformation.
Supported by recent strategic acquisitions, BioPhorum is expanding both the breadth and depth of its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical industry. This continued growth strengthens BioPhorum’s ability to help organisations move from collaboration to execution, navigate complexity, implement change effectively, and strengthen long term operational performance.
About TotalLab:
Based in Newcastle upon Tyne in North East England for over 24 years, TotalLab are a collection of PhD educated life scientists, AI experts and software developers all working within the niche of scientific software development. We work with clients around the world, providing solutions and expertise in life science based analytical software. We provide off the shelf, automated image analysis software for common laboratory techniques such as 1D SDS-PAGE, 2D-PAGE, Microarrays amongst others that you can find here.
We also support companies in achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance, including 21 CFR part 11, GMP and EU Annex 11. Learn more about our incredibly flexible 21 CFR Part 11 and GMP software solution that can be retrofitted to basically any existing hardware or software to make it compliant – AuditSafe.
We pride ourselves on being responsive and reactive to the questions and requirements of our clients and partners. Through listening to our customers and applying feedback, we have continuously improved and developed our software portfolio.
And as we have decades of both context-specific industry and software experience, our clients feel confident and safe in the knowledge that our products are scientifically rigorous, tried and tested to deliver fast, accurate and reliable results via an easy-to-use platform.