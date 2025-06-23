Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size to Surpass USD 6.60 Billion by 2034

is surpass to be worth around USD

billion by 2034, increasing from USD

billion in 2024, representing a healthy CAGR of 5.54% from 2025 to 2034.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Highlights:

• North America led the global market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is projected to expand to a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• The carbohydrate-based excipient segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

• The polyols segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The Pharmaceutical excipients play different roles, like modulating bioavailability, improving stability, preserving pH and osmolarity, improving patient acceptability, assisting in product identification, and ensuring effectiveness and safety. They improve drug stability, solubility, bioavailability, and overall efficacy.

Excipients are important for creating various dosage form. These are the components that creates up the dosage forms, composed with the active pharmaceutical components. It aid in flowability, lubricity, disintegration, taste and may confer some other function.

Latest Trends of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market:

• In June 2025, the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has extended financial support to Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Private Limited, Nagpur, for their project titled “Manufacture of Complex Excipients.” Through this project, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties aims to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for commercial-scale production of 14 complex excipients that cater to advanced pharmaceutical applications.

• In November 2024, Nagase Viita Co., Ltd., a member of the NAGASE Group, is set to expand the line of SOLBIOTETM, saccharide-based pharmaceutical excipients, with the launch of high-purity and low-endotoxin SUCROSE SG.

What are Excipients and their Major Applications:

Excipients are inactive substances added to pharmaceutical formulations with the active ingredient. It plays a significant role in the formulation and expansion of high-quality pharmaceutical products. They are vital components of any drugs, being crucial to the safety, stability, and efficacy of the end product. Excipients protect the API from degradation by exterior factors like oxygen, light, and humidity.

This ensures that the drugs maintain their efficiency longer period. They have no therapeutic effects, but they are important for the development of effective medicines. Excipients can include a broad variety of compounds such as disintegrants, diluents, binders, lubricants, colorants, preservatives, and sweeteners.

Types of New Excipients in Biopharmaceutical Industry:

Type Example Modified Excipient Tween™ 80 HP Polyplasdone® Ultra Kollidon VA 64 Fine Swelstar™ Mx1 GalenIQ™ 721 Co-processed Excipient Spectrablend™ HS Prosolv® ODT Ludiflash® Aquarius® Novel Excipient Kollicoat® IR Soluplus® Kollicoat® Smartseal 30 D Captisol®

Recent Advancements in 3D Printing in Excipient Production: Market’s Largest Potential

Recent advancements in technologies like increasing healthcare manufacturing and 3D printing are transforming excipient production. Constant manufacturing ensures efficacy and reliability, while 3D printing allows the customization of excipient characteristics to meet particular formulation requirements. These technologies decrease production expenses and waste, making excipient manufacturing more workable. 3D printing in the pharmaceutical excipient field allows fast manufacturing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical dosage forms, this cause growth of the pharmaceutical market.

Report Scope of Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.06 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 6.60 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.54% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Product, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Country scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation Analysis:

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market By Product Analysis:

Carbohydrate-based segments dominate the biopharmaceutical excipients, as these excipients are growing in bulk, offer mechanical strength, and ensure fast disintegration. It has biocompatibility, nontoxicity, and biodegradability. They are used in sustained drug release, drug targeting, immune antigens, and adjuvants. Carbohydrate-based excipients are used to stabilize and protect the active ingredients so reaches the patient, having the same potency, the same bioavailability, and a similar molecular conformation each time.

On the other hand, the polyols segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, because of their huge solubility in water, medicines prepared from polyols erode instead of disintegrating. As compared to the most commonly used biopharmaceutical excipient, lactose, polyols have significant advantages; life-saving active ingredients are derived from biotechnological processes. These activities are often very effective but also tremendously reactive. It does not contain reducing sugars, thus the unwanted reaction between the amino groups of the active and the reducing sugar is avoided. Furthermore, non-hygroscopic polyols are applied in case a very water-sensitive API has to be manufactured.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global pharmaceutical excipients market in 2024 due to North America's significance for pharmaceutical manufacturing, and it will gain even more importance in the forecast period. The largest number of biotech organizations worldwide is found in the US, spending more than $75 billion per year. Also, North America is a hub for 85% of the world's small, research-intensive biopharma businesses, which creates huge demand for excipients, which are essential ingredients in drug formulation.

• For Instance, In May 2025, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, announced a novel organization following the successful acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions. The new organization is designed to improve agility and customer responsiveness, positioning Roquette for long-term, sustainable growth.

In the United States, increasing investment in medical care R&D. For Instance, from 2007 to 2022, the $46 billion in U.S. investment in global health research and development (R&D) produced many vaccines and drugs. This necessitates high-performance or specified excipients. These nations become a dominant region in the generic drug industry because of their lower production expenses and relatively easy manufacturing standards.

• In 2023, it is estimated that 91% of prescriptions are generic drugs in the United States, which also increases the demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, rising medical care expenses and increasing aging populations have huge potential to strong leaders in personalised healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region covers a broad geographical area, with varied landscapes, weathers, civilizations, cultures, economies, and religions. More than half of the global population lives in the Asia Pacific region, which raises the requirement for medical care services, ultimately growing demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

• For Instance, In March 2025, IFF Pharma Solutions will showcase its cutting-edge excipient technologies at CPHI Japan. The IFF Pharma Solutions team will highlight its innovations in oral disintegrating tablets (ODTs), controlled-release formulations, and novel complex formulations.

Some of the prominent players in the biopharmaceutical excipients market include:

• Merck KGaA

• Colorcon

• BASF SE

• Associated British Foods plc

• Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd (IMCD)

• Sigachi Industries Limited

• Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

• Roquette Frères

• IMCD

• Clariant

• DFE Pharma

• J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

• Evonik Industries AG

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2025, Univar Solutions LLC, a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, alongside Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd., the world's leading producer of cellulose ethers, jointly announced a strategic agreement to broaden their existing specialty ingredient distribution partnership into select European pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.

• In February 2025, Brenntag announced a strategic partnership with MEGGLE Excipients, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients. These high-grade lactose-based excipients are multipurpose and provide optimal solutions for a broad range of pharmaceutical applications, including tableting, powder preparations, and Dry Powder Inhalation.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the biopharmaceutical excipients market

By Product

• Solubilizes & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

□︎ Triglycerides

□︎ Esters

□︎ Others

• Polyols

□︎ Mannitol

□︎ Sorbitol

□︎ Others

• Carbohydrates

□︎ Sucrose

□︎ Dextrose

□︎ Starch

□︎ Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

