Bionyra Pharma Launches with $165 million Oversubscribed Series A to Advance Clinical Stage Pipeline of Next Generation Biologics for Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

Series A co-led by Jeito Capital and Sofinnova Partners, with participation from Arkin Bio, Sanofi Ventures, Sixty Degree Capital, Vives Partners and Apollo Health Ventures

Sofinnova Partners seed financed and co-founded Bionyra alongside Frédéric Marrache, MD, PhD, CEO of the company

Pipeline includes clinical and IND stage mono and multispecific antibodies with half-life extension engineering across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases

PARIS & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Atopicdermatitis--Bionyra Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biologics for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced the company’s launch and its $165 million (~€143 million) oversubscribed Series A financing co-led by Jeito Capital and Sofinnova Partners. Arkin Bio, Sanofi Ventures, Sixty Degree Capital, Vives Partners and Apollo Health Ventures also participated in this inaugural funding. The company received seed financing from Sofinnova Partners and was co-founded with former Sanofi R&D executive Dr. Frédéric Marrache, who serves as CEO of the company. Bionyra is advancing next-generation mono and multispecific antibodies for diseases with high unmet need despite currently available treatments, including atopic dermatitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

“More than half of patients suffering from immune-mediated inflammatory diseases remain inadequately controlled, highlighting a significant need for better treatment options. Across our pipeline, we are selectively modulating immune pathways that are central drivers of disease in indications where current therapies remain insufficient,” said Dr. Marrache, Co-founder and CEO of Bionyra. “We have built Bionyra around assets and targets with clear therapeutic rationale, relevant biology and optimized clinical strategy to develop therapies that will deliver meaningful impact to people who don’t currently have good options.”

Severe immunological and inflammatory diseases impose a constant toll, as patients live with a high daily burden of pain, fatigue and uncertainty, structuring their lives around flares, hospital visits and treatment setbacks. Current therapies often target single nodes of complex immune networks, limiting depth and durability of response. Many patients cycle through multiple therapies without achieving sustained relief or meaningful improvements in quality of life, highlighting the need for better therapeutic options that can improve clinical outcomes.

Bionyra is launching with a broad pipeline of clinical and near-clinical, next-generation anti-inflammatory therapies designed to deliver first- and best-in-class treatments by combining multi-pronged biology with optimized pharmacokinetics to maximize efficacy and patient benefit, including:

BYN-002 — a leading TL1A monoclonal antibody with half-life extension (HLE) technology with best-in-class potential in IBD and other TL1A-relevant indications. A Phase 1 study in healthy subjects is fully enrolled.

BYN-003 — a first and best-in-class TL1A*IL-23p19 bispecific antibody with HLE technology that entered the clinic in April with a Phase 1 study now underway.

BYN-001 — a first and best-in-class IL-25 monoclonal antibody with HLE technology in IND-stage for atopic dermatitis and Type 2 inflammation.

The company licensed BYN-002 and BYN-003 from TrueLab Biopharmaceutical1 and BYN-001 from NovaRock Biotherapeutics2 and holds exclusive global rights outside of Greater China. In addition, Bionyra is progressing additional innovative preclinical assets, including some from TrueLab.

“So many patients suffering from immune-mediated inflammatory diseases still face daily burden due to limited treatment options,” said Mehdi Ainouche, Partner at Jeito Capital. “Bionyra is uniquely positioned to accelerate delivery of highly promising therapies to patients through a focused and well-designed clinical development strategy aimed at rapidly generating clinical validation and addressing key unmet needs like deeper remission and alternatives for non-responders. We look forward to supporting Frédéric and the entire Bionyra team as the company reaches a pivotal stage in its development while simultaneously building a scalable pipeline in dermatology and IBD.”

“When we co-founded Bionyra with Frédéric, our conviction in both the company and his leadership was grounded in his deep expertise in immune and inflammatory diseases. Today, that conviction is reflected in a $165 million oversubscribed round backed by an exceptional syndicate of investors who share our belief in this pipeline and the team behind it. Looking ahead, we are focused on advancing these programs with the aim of bringing meaningful new treatment options to patients,” said Anta Gkelou, Partner at Sofinnova Partners.

Bionyra’s world-class team is led by Frédéric Marrache, MD, PhD, a former senior pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in immunology and inflammation. Prior to joining Bionyra as CEO, Frédéric served as Vice President and Executive Global Project Head for Clinical Development in the Immunology and Inflammation Therapeutic Area at Sanofi, where he led a portfolio of early- to mid-stage drug development programs focused on immune-mediated diseases. Frédéric holds an MD in gastroenterology, a PhD, and an MBA.

Mehdi Ainouche, Partner at Jeito Capital; Anta Gkelou, Partner at Sofinnova Partners; Avital Adler, Principal at Arkin Bio; and Laia Crespo, Partner at Sanofi Ventures, will join Bionyra’s Board of Directors.

About Bionyra Pharma

Bionyra Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biologics for severe immunological and inflammatory diseases. Bionyra’s best-in-class mono and multispecific antibodies with half-life extension technology target novel immune pathways, enabling deeper and more durable disease control, with an initial focus on atopic dermatitis and inflammatory bowel disease. Seed financed by Sofinnova Partners, Bionyra was co-founded by Sofinnova Partners and Frédéric Marrache, MD, PhD, MBA, a former Sanofi R&D executive with deep immunology expertise. The company is committed to overcoming the limitations of existing therapies by delivering patient-optimized treatments with greater efficacy and improved convenience, offering better and longer-lasting outcomes. For more information, visit Bionyra.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading private equity firm with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. With €1.6 billion in assets under management, Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients’ access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Arkin Bio Capital

Arkin Bio Capital is a global biotech fund dedicated to supporting clinical stage biotech companies approaching proof of concept in patients. Arkin Bio Capital leads investments alongside top global partners, driving robust growth and impactful advancements. Arkin’s team has a strong background in biopharmaceuticals, drug development, business development, and management, with a proven track record. Arkin Bio Capital seeks to invest in companies with innovative therapeutic candidates and experienced managements and is committed to nurturing promising opportunities and ensuring the success of each investment. For more information about Arkin Bio Capital, please visit https://arkin-capital.com/bio/.

About Sanofi Ventures

Sanofi Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, focused on investing in promising early-stage healthcare companies. The firm supports pioneering innovations in biotechnology, digital health, and life sciences aligning with Sanofi’s mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sanofiventures.com.

__________________________ 1 BYN-002 is also known as TL-001 and BYN-003 as TL-003. 2 BYN-001 is also known as NBL-023.

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Michelle Linn

Linnden Communications

michelle@linndencom.com