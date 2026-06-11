BioNxt Solutions Inc. Announces Extension of Convertible Debentures and Issuance of Warrants

BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:4XT) announces that it has amended the terms of previously issued unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amounts of $425,000, $285,000, $1,400,000, $865,000, $1,600,000, and $900,000, bearing interest at a rate of 8% per annum and maturing on November 12, 2026, November 29, 2026, December 19, 2026, January 14, 2027, February 28, 2027, and March 14, 2027, respectively (the "Debentures").

The Company has amended the Debenturesto extend the maturity dates of the Debentures by one year to November 12, 2027, November 29, 2027, December 19, 2027, January 14, 2028, February 28, 2028, and March 14, 2028, respectively.

As consideration for the agreement of the Debenture holders to extend the maturity dates, the Company will issue 16,900,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") to the beneficial holders of the Debentures. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants and any Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants and the conversion of the Debentures are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Completion of the transactions contemplated herein are subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further details regarding the Debentures, see the Company's news releases dated November 12, 2024, November 29, 2024, December 20, 2024, January 14, 2025, February 28, 2025, and March 14, 2025, copies of which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next‐generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin‐Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric‐Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient‐centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide. BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTCQB Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3.

For more Company information, please visit https://bionxt.com/ or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website, www.thecse.com.

BioNxt Solutions Inc.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Email: info@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire