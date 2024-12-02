BioNxt Solutions Announces Development of Sublingual Thin-Film for Semaglutide

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company”) (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience company specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, announces the development of a sublingual thin-film oral dissolvable film (ODF) for Semaglutide, internally identified as BNT24005. This innovative product is intended to address limitations of existing administration methods for a therapeutic developed by Novo Nordisk, with the aim of improving patient accessibility and convenience. This product is currently under development and remains subject to regulatory review and approval.

Semaglutide: A Proven Therapeutic Leader

Semaglutide, developed by Novo Nordisk and marketed under brand names such as Ozempic® and Wegovy®, has revolutionized treatment for Type 2 diabetes and obesity. By mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), it enhances insulin secretion, reduces appetite, and slows gastric emptying, offering powerful tools for glycemic control and weight management.

In 2023, Semaglutide generated over $14 billion in revenue globally, reflecting surging demand for effective diabetes and obesity treatments (The Washington Post).

The BioNxt Advantage

Despite Semaglutide’s success, its injectable format presents barriers, including needle anxiety and challenges with long-term adherence. BioNxt’s sublingual thin-film technology, BNT24005, offers a novel delivery system that aims to reduce these hurdles, improving the overall patient experience.

Key benefits of the sublingual thin-film include:

Needle-Free Convenience: A painless and discreet alternative to injections.

Rapid Absorption: Direct sublingual delivery for faster therapeutic action.

Enhanced Bioavailability: Reduced enzymatic degradation compared to traditional oral routes.

Improved Patient Compliance: A portable, user-friendly format designed to encourage long-term adherence.

This next-generation delivery method has the potential to address unmet needs in diabetes and obesity care, aligning with global trends favoring patient-centric solutions.

Significant Market Opportunity

The global burden of diabetes and obesity underscores the growing need for innovative treatments. According to the International Diabetes Federation, over 537 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, and the prevalence of obesity continues to rise.

Semaglutide’s existing market success highlights the potential for innovative delivery systems. BioNxt aims to address patient challenges while adhering to stringent regulatory and intellectual property standards.

Strategic Development and Patent Positioning

BioNxt’s thin-film innovation focuses on enhancing drug delivery methods without infringing on existing molecule patents. The product leverages a strategy centered on patentable administration improvements, respecting the intellectual property of Novo Nordisk.

BioNxt’s Broader Pipeline of Innovations

The Semaglutide thin-film, BNT24005, is part of BioNxt’s broader portfolio of advanced drug delivery technologies, targeting therapeutic areas such as neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, and other high-need markets. BioNxt’s platforms include sublingual thin-films, transdermal patches, and enteric-coated oral tablets, all designed to enhance patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company’s proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablet)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization eﬀorts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 780-818-6422

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, potential benefits, and commercialization of BioNxt’s sublingual thin-film product for Semaglutide. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events but involve risks and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control. Risks include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, potential intellectual property disputes or claims from third parties, and uncertainties associated with product development, manufacturing, and clinical validation. Additional risks include the potential for limited market acceptance of the sublingual thin-film technology and competitive pressures within the diabetes and obesity therapeutic sectors. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to these and other factors. BioNxt Solutions Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Trademarks: Trademarks Ozempic® and Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S and are referenced in this document solely for informational and comparative purposes to contextualize the market landscape. BioNxt Solutions Inc. is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Novo Nordisk A/S.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

