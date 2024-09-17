BioNTech to Host AI Day as an Edition of its Innovation Series on October 1, 2024

MAINZ, Germany, September 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”), alongside its artificial intelligence (“AI”) company InstaDeep Ltd. (“InstaDeep”), will host an AI Day, an edition of BioNTech’s “Innovation Series”, at 09:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. CEST) on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The event will provide an overview of BioNTech’s and InstaDeep’s AI strategy and capabilities, and the application of AI in BioNTech’s pipeline and internal processes.



The live webcast of the event will be available via this link .

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event’s conclusion and archived on BioNTech’s website for one year after.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Biotheus, DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

