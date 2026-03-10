SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bionano to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call Webcast on March 23, 2026

March 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Monday, March 23rd, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Link:Registration – Click here
Webcast Link:Registration – Click here


Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group
+1 (415) 520-5817
IR@bionano.com


Southern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Earnings
Keytruda Hangs On to Best Seller Crown as GLP-1s Gain Ground
March 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
BioAtla Axes 70% of Staff, Explores Strategic Options
March 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong