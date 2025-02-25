MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, has achieved a significant milestone with the Health Canada approval of the BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel. This approval marks a significant advancement in how we approach public health and address today’s healthcare challenges associated with respiratory infections and sore throats.

bioMérieux Receives Health Canada Approval for the BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel

The BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® R/ST Panel is a unique multiplex PCR1 test capable of detecting and identifying nucleic acids from up to 15 of the most common bacteria, viruses, and viral subtypes responsible for respiratory infections or sore throat2 in about 15 minutes. Samples can be taken from a nasopharyngeal swab when a respiratory tract infection is suspected, or from a throat swab in case of a pharyngitis syndrome.

Colin Hill, General Manager of Clinical Operations in North America, stated: “BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® exemplifies our dedication to addressing public health challenges. It necessitates rethinking healthcare delivery, and leveraging advanced diagnostics for swift and informed decision-making. Our priority is to implement impactful solutions that enhance patient care and reduce care disparity. This approval furthers our commitment to bringing innovative solutions even closer to patients.”

The BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® technology has been specially designed for point-of-care use and is intended to be utilized by non-lab professionals in any clinical setting. This makes BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® particularly suited for its deployment in the emergency room, intensive care unit, urgent care centers and remote centers where laboratory resources may be limited. When combined with BIOFIRE® FIREWORKS®, a centralized data management web portal providing total insights and analytics into performance, utilization, pathogen surveillance, and workflow management, BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® is a powerful and unmatched point-of-care diagnostic solution.

1 Polymerase Chain Reaction 2 Under its Health Canada version, the BIOFIRE® SPOTFIRE® R/ST Panel is capable of testing: Viruses: Adenovirus, Coronavirus (seasonal), Human metapneumovirus, Human rhinovirus/enterovirus, Influenza A, Influenza A subtype H3, Influenza A subtype H1-2009, Influenza B virus, Parainfluenza virus, Respiratory syncytial virus and Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Bacteria: Chlamydia pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, [Respiratory only]: Bordetella pertussis, Bordetella parapertussis, [Sore Throat only]: Streptococcus dysgalactiae (group C/G Strep), Streptococcus pyogenes (group A Strep)

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2023, revenues reached €3.7 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com .

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

SOURCE bioMérieux Canada