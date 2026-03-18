Biomerica Receives First Commercial Order for its H. pylori test (Hp Detect™) from One of the Largest Clinical Laboratory Chains in Europe

First Commercial Order by Large Lab Chain: Biomerica has received its first commercial order for Hp Detect™, from one of the largest clinical laboratory chains operating across Europe.

Biomerica has received its first commercial order for Hp Detect™, from one of the largest clinical laboratory chains operating across Europe. Strategic Account: This new lab’s scale and geographic reach across Europe positions it as a reference account and potential gateway to broader EU laboratory channel adoption.

This new lab’s scale and geographic reach across Europe positions it as a reference account and potential gateway to broader EU laboratory channel adoption. Repeat Order Potential: Based on the nature of the relationship, Biomerica believes this initial order will result in recurring orders as Hp Detect™ is integrated into the customer’s routine testing workflow.

Based on the nature of the relationship, Biomerica believes this initial order will result in recurring orders as Hp Detect™ is integrated into the customer’s routine testing workflow. Disease Burden: H. pylori affects an estimated 45% of the population across Europe’s five largest countries. The WHO designates H. pylori as a Class 1 carcinogen and lists it among the 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria posing the greatest threat to human health globally.

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic and therapeutic products, today announced it has received its first commercial order for Hp Detect™, its Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) diagnostic stool antigen test, from one of the largest clinical laboratory chains operating across Europe. The initial order is for the United Kingdom market, where Hp Detect™ received registration from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in February 2026.

Commercial Significance

This commercial order represents a significant step in Biomerica’s commercialization of Hp Detect™ throughout Europe. The customer’s position as one of the leading clinical laboratory networks in Europe provides Biomerica with a high-profile account that the Company believes will support future distribution discussions across the broader EU market.

An order from a customer of this scale — secured on the strength of the product’s performance— demonstrates that Hp Detect™ meets the rigorous standards of the professional laboratory market and strengthens the Company’s position as it pursues additional distribution relationships in the US, and across the European market.

“This commercial order by one of Europe’s largest laboratory chains is a milestone for Biomerica and a meaningful commercial validation of Hp Detect™,” said Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer. We believe this relationship will grow as Hp Detect™ becomes embedded in their routine testing workflow. We also see this as a reference point as we pursue additional partnerships in the US and across the European market.”

Market Opportunity

H. pylori is one of the most prevalent bacterial infections worldwide, estimated to infect 45% of the population across Europe’s five largest countries. It is the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer — the third most common cause of cancer-related death globally — and is designated by the WHO as a Class 1 carcinogen. The WHO also lists H. pylori among the 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria posing the greatest threat to human health, increasing the urgency for accurate, timely diagnostics to guide appropriate treatment.

In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) guidelines recommend testing and treating H. pylori in patients presenting with dyspepsia and related gastrointestinal symptoms, creating a well-established and recurring clinical demand for diagnostic products such as Hp Detect™.

About Biomerica (Nasdaq: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding repeat orders from the referenced customer, future commercial relationships with distribution partners in the US, the UK and broader European market, the potential for this initial order to serve as a reference account for future sales, the Company’s international commercialization strategy for Hp Detect™, future sales of the Hp Detect product, demand for the Company’s products, and the possible success of our products in the market. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: the customer’s decision whether to place additional orders; demand for Hp Detect™ from the referenced laboratory chain or network and other prospective customers; the Company’s ability to secure additional distribution agreements in the US, the UK and EU; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization in additional countries; availability of the Company’s test kits; capacity, resource and supply chain constraints; competition from other diagnostic products and from competitors with significantly greater financial and other resources; and the Company’s ability to comply with applicable regulations in the markets where its products are sold; future total revenues and profitability from the Hp Detect product. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Investor Contact: Zack Irani | 949-645-2111 | investors@biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica, Inc.