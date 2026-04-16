BioMed X and Servier Launch First Research Team in France to Pioneer AI-Driven Antibody Engineering

Paris-Saclay, France, April 16, 2026 – BioMed X, a leading innovation hub for pharma, has officially launched its first research team at BioMed X France, marking the establishment of its presence in one of Europe’s fastest-growing life science ecosystems. The new team, Team ADB (AI-Empowered Design of Bispecific Antibodies), is based within the XSeed Labs incubator on the R&D campus of Servier in Paris-Saclay and hosted at the Spartners facility operated by Servier and BioLabs.

Bispecific antibodies represent one of the most promising classes of biologic therapeutics, capable of engaging two molecular targets simultaneously and enabling new treatment strategies across oncology, immunology, and other complex disease areas. However, their engineering remains challenging due to structural constraints, limited predictability of dual-target interactions, and the need to optimize stability, specificity, and manufacturability.

The research team is led by Dr. Tomabu Adjobimey, an immunologist with a strong record in host-pathogen interactions and immune system modulation. Dr. Adjobimey holds the academic rank of Associate Professor in Immunology and Microbiology at the University of Abomey-Calavi, Benin, and previously led the Human Immunology Group at the Institute of Medical Microbiology, Immunology and Parasitology (IMMIP), University Hospital Bonn, Germany.

Dr. Tomabu Adjobimey, Group Leader of Team ADB, said:

“Our goal is to develop an AI-driven platform that integrates structural modeling, machine learning, and experimental validation to guide the rational design of bispecific antibodies. By enabling more predictive and structure-aware antibody engineering, this approach could significantly accelerate the discovery of innovative biologic therapeutics addressing major unmet medical needs.”

BioMed X France is led by Dr. Paula Wagner Egea, Managing Director and Site Head, a protein engineer and biotech entrepreneur with a background in de novo protein design and artificial metalloenzyme engineering. She earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and brings more than seven years of international R&D experience across Europe and the United States.

Dr. Paula Wagner Egea, Managing Director and Site Head of BioMed X France, said:

“The launch of this XSeed Labs team represents an important milestone for BioMed X as we establish our presence in France. We are creating a unique environment for interdisciplinary innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and biomedical research. With Team ADB and our partners at Servier, we are bringing fresh thinking to one of the most exciting frontiers in immuno-oncology.”

Dr. Clément Barjon, Research Project Leader, Immuno-Oncology, Institut de R&D Servier Paris-Saclay, also commented:

“Bispecific antibodies have become a defining modality in modern oncology, enabling precise immune redirection and multi‑pathway targeting that can deliver deep clinical responses. However, they require sophisticated engineering, where selecting and optimally pairing binding domains remains largely empirical and difficult to predict. By partnering with BioMed X, we aim to systematically tackle this challenge.”