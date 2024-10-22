Biomea Fusion Announces Approval of “icovamenib” as International Nonproprietary Name for BMF-219

Icovamenib is an oral covalent menin inhibitor in clinical development to investigate its impact on the function of insulin-producing beta cells

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved “icovamenib” as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for its lead product candidate BMF-219, and that the United States Adopted Name Council has adopted “icovamenib” as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for BMF-219. The suffix ‘-menib’ stands for menin inhibitor.

An International Nonproprietary Name (INN) is a unique, globally recognized name for a pharmaceutical drug or active ingredient. A United States Adopted Name (USAN) is a nonproprietary name selected by the USAN Council to ensure safety, consistency and logic in the choice of names of US medications; the USAN Council, is co-sponsored by the American Medical Association, the United States Pharmacopeial Convention, and the American Pharmacists Association. WHO’s INN Expert Group and the USAN Council approve simple, informative and unique nonproprietary names, also known as generic names. Biomea will use “icovamenib” in upcoming presentations, publications and public statements as the company advances the clinical development of the product candidate.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates and development programs, including icovamenib (formerly known as BMF-219), the potential of icovamenib as a treatment for type 2 and type 1 diabetes, our research, development and regulatory plans, the progress of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, including COVALENT-111 and COVALENT 112, the availability of data from our clinical trials and the timing of such events, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we may encounter delays in preclinical or clinical development, patient enrollment and in the initiation, conduct and completion of our ongoing and planned clinical trials and other research and development activities. These risks concerning Biomea Fusion’s business and operations are described in additional detail in its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent filings thereafter. Biomea Fusion explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

