BioMark Diagnostics and Principal Investigators Publish an Important Approach Using Metabolomics and ML to Identify Biomarkers for NEN

BioMark’s Liquid Biopsy Technology Offers Promise for NEN Diagnosis

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, is excited to announce that its latest work, has been published in Cancers, titled “Metabolic Profiling of Pulmonary Neuroendocrine Neoplasms.” This paper sheds light on the metabolic alterations that define pulmonary neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs), focusing on identifying specific metabolomic biomarkers for early diagnosis and monitoring. Earlier in March 2023, a poster related to this study was presented at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) held in New Orleans.

“The study examined 153 metabolites in a large cohort of 657 samples, encompassing NEN patients, healthy controls, and individuals with non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs). Multiple metabolites with consistently altered plasma concentrations in NENs, reveal key changes in key metabolic pathways. These findings contribute to a growing body of research that emphasizes the significance of cancer metabolism and its potential for clinical application specifically for NENs, and offers potential benefits for detection, diagnosis, and predictive biomarker development, says Dr. Philippe Jourbert. These findings could lead to new biomarkers for early detection and better management of lung NENs, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

“BioMark’s versatile liquid biopsy-based technology platform not only offers a non-invasive method for accurately detecting NENs but has demonstrated its clinical utility in early detection of other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as lung cancer”, says CEO and President of BioMark Rashid Bux. He further adds, “Our platform allows for adjacency in the other cancers and more importantly it provides a more accessible, accurate, cost-effective, and timely option for patients and healthcare providers.

BioMark would like to thank all who collaborated on this project. This work was made possible through the efforts of the outstanding team at the IUCPQ. The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC), as well as through active collaboration with BioMark. The MEDTEQ+ research grant provided the funding for this project. This research was funded by MEDTEQ+, grant 15-G lung cancer biomarker, and BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

The published paper can be accessed at https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers16183179

About NENs and Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, representing a major public health issue worldwide. Among the newly diagnosed lung cancers, 20% originate from the pulmonary neuroendocrine system. Pulmonary neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) are a challenging type of lung cancer due to their varied clinical features and aggressive behavior. Pulmonary neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) include carcinoid tumors, small-cell carcinomas (SCLCs), and large-cell neuroendocrine carcinomas (LCNECs). Carcinoid tumors are the least aggressive of the NENs with a 10-year survival rate of 58-83%. In contrast, neuroendocrine carcinomas (NECs), which include SCLCs and LCNECs, are aggressive tumors with a 17% survival rate of 10 years. NECs are generally diagnosed at an advanced stage, which limits the therapeutic options. Currently, the diagnosis of NENs relies on histopathology or cytology evaluation and requires access to the tumor.

Use of Liquid Biopsy

Over the last decade, liquid biopsy (blood or other body fluids) has gained interest as a surrogate approach to diagnose pulmonary tumors. The advantages of a liquid biopsy are numerous: easy access to blood, quick turnaround time, and the possibility of making a diagnosis when a tissue biopsy is not feasible.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224351