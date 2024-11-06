SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on November 12 at 11:00 am PST
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19 at 9:00 am GMT
  • 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 4 at 7:00 am PST

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at three upcoming investor conferences.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult to treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

California Events
