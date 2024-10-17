SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:30pm ET

October 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 888-596-4144

International Dial-in Number: 646-968-2525

Conference Call ID: 4980126

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030

International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909

Playback ID: 4980126

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of genetic conditions. BioMarin’s unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The company’s distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-third-quarter-2024-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-tuesday-october-29-2024-at-430pm-et-302277174.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Northern California Earnings Best Places to Work
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Trims Full-Year Earnings Guidance Due to R&D Milestone Costs
October 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees
September 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel