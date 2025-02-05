SUBSCRIBE
BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 4:30pm ET

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871

International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963

Conference Call ID: 1878833

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030

International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909

Playback ID: 1878833

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-wednesday-february-19-2025-at-430pm-et-302368081.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
