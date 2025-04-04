Biolyst Scientific Appoints Jay Hexamer as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

HATFIELD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biolyst Scientific, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the life sciences and clinical laboratory markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Hexamer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. This leadership transition reflects Biolyst Scientific’s continued focus on innovation and market expansion.





With more than 30 years of experience in the scientific, healthcare, and life sciences industries, Hexamer brings deep expertise in strategic leadership, operational excellence, and growth management. He has led organizations through major transformations, expanded into new markets, and successfully launched customer-centric innovations.

Most recently, Hexamer served as President, CEO, and Senior Advisor at Caron Scientific, overseeing operations in the U.S. and U.K. He was instrumental in strengthening global sales and marketing efforts, enhancing product development, and growing international reach. Previously, at Avantor (VWR International), he led businesses generating over $500 million in revenue and implemented strategic initiatives that significantly increased market share.

Hexamer has also held senior leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark Health Care and Cardinal Health, where he managed large commercial teams, improved operational performance, and drove new product introductions across global markets. His collaborative, data-driven leadership style makes him uniquely positioned to guide Biolyst Scientific into its next chapter.

“I’m honored to join Biolyst Scientific at such an exciting time,” said Hexamer. “The company has a strong legacy of scientific innovation and customer dedication. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful solutions to our customers worldwide.”

To support Hexamer’s transition, Biolyst has established a strategic Advisory Board, comprised of the founders of Azer Scientific and Electron Microscopy Sciences, the two legacy companies that formed Biolyst. The board will work closely with Hexamer to guide product development and go-to-market strategies, ensuring business continuity and long-term success.

Hexamer holds an MBA from Butler University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

About Biolyst Scientific

Biolyst Scientific is a trusted provider of laboratory products for the life sciences and clinical diagnostics industries. Built on the combined legacies of Azer Scientific and Electron Microscopy Sciences, Biolyst delivers decades of expertise in histopathology, electron microscopy, and laboratory innovation.

