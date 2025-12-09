BioLumic Expands Light-Activated Seed Trait Platform to South America

South America Expansion: BioLumic is extending its CornxTraits Licensing Program into South America through early-stage evaluationswith GDM, a collaboration with Tropical Melhoramento & Genética(TMG), and seedproduction activities with Gro Alliance, building on strong U.S. momentum.

Regional Testing & Validation: GDM, TMG, and major grower GrupoScheffer will conduct multi-location field evaluations to assess how BioLumic'slight-activated seed traits perform within local genetics and growingconditions, creating a direct pathway to validate xTraits for farmers.

Path to Commercialization: Year-round nursery work in Chile andupcoming field trials in Brazil (2026-2027) will inform commercial launchplans, with broader Latin America rollout expected within 12-15 months andfuture expansion into soybean and ryegrass.

Champaign, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - BioLumic, the only agricultural biotechnology company that programs heritable seed traits using light, today announced steps to expand its Corn xTraits Licensing Program into South America. This includes early-stage evaluations with GDM and a collaboration with Tropical Melhoramento & Genética (TMG), two of Brazil's leading seed companies, along with regional seed production and nursery engagement with Gro Alliance. The move builds on strong partnership and commercial momentum of xTraits in the United States, and follows BioLumic's plan to create xTraits hubs in grain-producing regions worldwide.

Founded in 2013, BioLumic is a U.S.- and New Zealand-based agricultural biotechnology company using light signaling as a programming language for plants. Its patented xTraits technology unlocks non-GMO genetic expression traits to enhance yield, composition, and crop resilience through a one-time, light-based seed application. BioLumic traits are scalable, fast to develop, and easily integrated into existing seed systems.