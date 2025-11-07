BioLife Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cell Processing revenue of $25.4 million, up 33% over Q3 2024

GAAP gross margin of 62% and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 64%

GAAP net income of $0.6 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million or 28% of revenue

Raises 2025 full-year Cell Processing revenue guidance to $93.0 million - $94.0 million; Full-year total revenue guidance to $95.0 - $96.0 million, adjusted for the recent sale of its evo cold chain logistics subsidiary

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") market, announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Roderick de Greef, BioLife's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter, with cell processing revenue up 33% year over year and our eighth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Performance reflected healthy growth across our biopreservation media (BPM) franchise and our broader cell processing tools portfolio, led by continued momentum from commercial BPM customers. By aligning the organization around our core cell processing business, we are driving sustainable, high-quality growth and expanding profitability, achieving another quarter of adjusted EBITDA margin improvement both year over year and sequentially."

"The divestiture of our evo cold chain logistics business in early October has reshaped BioLife into a leading pure-play cell processing company centered on our highest-value, recurring revenue franchises. This streamlined profile, solid financial position and market leading product portfolio provide a strong foundation for continued profitable growth and long-term value creation."

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Our biopreservation media is utilized in approximately 250 ongoing commercially sponsored clinical trials in the U.S., representing a more than 70% market share. This includes over 30 Phase III trials, or nearly 80% of these late-stage trials. Our CellSeal vials and hPL products are used in over 35 clinical trials.

Our biopreservation media is embedded in 16 unique commercial CGTs as of September 30, 2025, with expectations that approvals for 10 additional products, geographic expansions, earlier lines of treatment, or new indications will occur over the next 12 months. Our CellSeal cryogenic vials and hPL products are embedded into four approved therapies.

On October 6, 2025, we completed the sale of evo, a previously wholly owned cold chain logistics subsidiary operated under SAVSU Cleo Technologies, LLC (formerly known as SAVSU Technologies, Inc.), for an aggregate sales price of $25.5 million in cash (subject to certain adjustments). The tables further in this release present key financial results quarterly through the year ended December 31, 2024 and quarterly through September 30, 2025 excluding evo to provide an estimate of our financial profile on a continuing operations basis.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BioLife Solutions is presenting various financial metrics under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and as adjusted (non-GAAP). In addition, BioLife Solutions completed the divestitures of Global Cooling, Inc., SciSafe, and CBS in 2024, and is presenting its financial condition and operating results as discontinued operations for all periods presented within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity, and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented on a consolidated basis for both continuing operations and discontinued operations. All amounts, percentages, and disclosures for all periods presented reflect only the continuing operations of the Company unless otherwise noted.

REVENUE

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $28.1 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 31%, from $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and up $2.6 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Cell Processing revenue was $25.4 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 33%, from the same period in 2024 and up $2.4 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2025. Growth was primarily due to strong demand from customers with commercially approved therapies. The quarter included approximately $1.3 million in biopreservation media revenue that was accelerated into Q3 2025 at a commercial customer's request.



evo and Thaw platform revenue was $2.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 15%, from the same period in 2024 and up $0.2 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2025.



Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $77.4 million, an increase of $17.9 million, or 30%, from $59.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Cell Processing platform revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $69.9 million, an increase of $16.7 million, or 31%, from the same period in 2024. Growth was due to strong demand from customers with commercially approved therapies, as well as revenue from biopreservation media product that was originally expected to ship in Q4 2025, as mentioned above.



evo and Thaw platform revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $7.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 19%, from the same period in 2024.



GROSS MARGIN

Gross margin (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was 62% compared with 63% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was 64% compared with 67% for the third quarter of 2024. The decreases were due to an inventory reserve of approximately $0.6 million recorded during the third quarter, which represented approximately 2% of Q3 2025 revenue.

Gross margin (GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 62% compared with 63% for the same period in 2024. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 65% compared with 67% for the same period in 2024. The decreases were due to the inventory reserve of approximately $0.6 million recorded during the third quarter of 2025 mentioned above, and to product mix.

OPERATING LOSS

Operating loss (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.1 million compared with $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million compared with $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating loss (GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $17.9 million compared with $5.0 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.7 million compared with adjusted operating loss of $3.0 million for the same period in 2024.

NET INCOME / (LOSS)

Net income (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.6 million compared with net loss (GAAP) of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared with $34 thousand for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss (GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $15.7 million compared with $9.2 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.2 million compared with adjusted net loss of $3.2 million for the same period in 2024.

NET INCOME / (LOSS) PER SHARE

Net income per share (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 was $0.01 compared with net loss per share of $0.01 for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss per share (GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $0.33 compared with $0.20 for the same period in 2024.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the third quarter of 2025 was $7.8 million, or 28% of revenue, compared with $5.0 million, or 23% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $19.7 million, or 25% of revenue, compared with $11.6 million, or 19% of revenue, for the same period in 2024.

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025, were $98.4 million. The cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance as of September 30, 2025 does not include any cash proceeds from the sale of evo in October 2025.



(As a result of presenting amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the percentages above.)

2025 Financial Guidance

Following the sale of its evo cold chain logistics business in early October, BioLife Solutions is updating its 2025 revenue guidance.

Total 2025 revenue guidance, adjusted for the sale of evo, is $95.0 million to $96.0 million, representing an increase of 27% - 29% when compared to 2024 continuing operations revenues on a like for like basis. This guidance is based on the following expectations:

Cell Processing platform revenue: Raised to $93.0 million to $94.0 million from prior guidance of $91.0 million to $93.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 26% to 28%.

Removal of approximately $8 million of evo-related revenue.

Going forward, BioLife will report revenue as a single line item encompassing its entire product portfolio.

Management continues to expect 2025 gross margin (GAAP) in the low-60% range and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) in the mid-60% range, as well as a reduction in net loss (GAAP) and continued expansion of adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP), both compared with 2024.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife is a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services for the CGT market. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during the collection, development, manufacturing and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com , and follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X .

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "intend," "expects," "continue," "believes," "anticipates," "designed," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included on a consolidated basis in this release: adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. We use these financial measures internally to evaluate our operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We also believe it is in the best interests of investors to provide this non-GAAP information.

While we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands, except per share and share data) 2025



2024



2025



2024































Product revenue $ 26,250



$ 19,928



$ 72,258



$ 54,783 Service revenue 26



20



122



119 Rental revenue 1,791



1,443



5,049



4,637 Total product, rental, and service revenue 28,067



21,391



77,429



59,539 Costs and operating expenses:



























Cost of product, rental, and service revenue (exclusive of Intangible asset



amortization) 10,146



7,400



27,288



20,100 General and administrative 12,074



9,326



34,970



29,041 Sales and marketing 2,528



2,507



7,857



7,366 Research and development 2,709



1,893



7,633



5,997 IPR&D expense —



—



15,521



— Intangible asset amortization 699



683



2,109



2,054 Total operating expenses 28,156



21,809



95,378



64,558 Operating loss (89)



(418)



(17,949)



(5,019)































Other income (expense):



























Change in fair value of equity investments —



—



—



(4,074) Interest income (expense), net 508



(230)



1,873



(695) Other income 284



97



633



496 Total other income (expense), net 792



(133)



2,506



(4,273)































Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 703



(551)



(15,443)



(9,292) Income tax (expense) benefit (82)



80



(222)



62 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 621



$ (471)



$ (15,665)



$ (9,230)































Discontinued operations:



























Loss from discontinued operations before income tax expense —



(1,180)



—



(23,247) Income tax expense —



(52)



—



(166) Loss from discontinued operations $ —



$ (1,232)



$ —



$ (23,413)































Net income (loss) $ 621



$ (1,703)



$ (15,665)



$ (32,643)































Net income (loss) per share - Basic:



























Continuing operations $ 0.01



$ (0.01)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.20) Discontinued operations $ —



$ (0.03)



$ —



$ (0.51) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.01



$ (0.04)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.71)































Net income (loss) per share - Diluted:



























Continuing operations $ 0.01



$ (0.01)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.20) Discontinued operations $ —



$ (0.03)



$ —



$ (0.51) Net income (loss) per share per share $ 0.01



$ (0.04)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.71)































Weighted average shares used to compute income (loss) per share:



























Basic 47,925,038



46,175,345



47,622,196



45,871,715 Diluted 48,723,535



46,175,345



47,622,196



45,871,715

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 Net income (loss) $ 621



$ (1,703)



$ (15,665)



$ (32,643) Other comprehensive income 59



347



106



137 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 680



$ (1,356)



$ (15,559)



$ (32,506)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







September



30,



December 31, (In thousands) 2025



2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 98,398



$ 109,212 Working capital 99,420



116,027 Current assets 126,566



148,761 Total assets 392,081



399,487 Current liabilities 27,146



32,734 Long-term obligations 11,196



17,844 Accumulated deficit (350,766)



(335,101) Total shareholders' equity $ 353,739



$ 348,909

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,199



$ 6,786 Net cash used in investing activities (72,676)



(15,337) Net cash used in financing activities (8,428)



(2,697) Effects of currency translation —



(29) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (65,905)



$ (11,277)















Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period $ 95,386



$ 35,438 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 29,481



24,161















Marketable securities 68,917



15,095















Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 98,398



$ 39,256

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 Total revenues $ 28,067



$ 21,391



$ 77,429



$ 59,539 Cost of revenues (10,146)



(7,400)



(27,288)



(20,100) COGS intangible asset amortization (596)



(577)



(1,794)



(1,736) GROSS PROFIT $ 17,325



$ 13,414



$ 48,347



$ 37,703 GROSS MARGIN 62 %



63 %



62 %



63 %































ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:



























Inventory reserve costs —



247



—



247 Gain on disposal of assets —



—



(12)



— Intangible asset amortization 596



577



1,794



1,736 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 17,921



$ 14,238



$ 50,129



$ 39,686 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 64 %



67 %



65 %



67 %

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 OPERATING EXPENSES $ 28,156



$ 21,809



$ 95,378



$ 64,558































ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING



EXPENSES



























Cost of product, rental, and service



revenues (10,146)



(7,400)



(27,288)



(20,100) Acquisition and divestiture costs(1) (367)



(334)



(1,308)



(706) Severance costs (316)



—



(732)



— IPR&D expense —



—



(15,521)



— Intangible asset amortization (699)



(683)



(2,109)



(2,054) Loss on disposal of assets —



—



10



— Other income —



679



—



979 ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES $ 16,628



$ 14,071



$ 48,430



$ 42,677





(1) During the six months ended June 2025, we incurred $0.5 million in transaction expenses resulting from the PanTHERA acquisition, which is recorded in IPR&D expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. We reclassified $0.1 million incurred and recorded in Q1-2025 to conform with this current presentation.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 OPERATING LOSS $ (89)



$ (418)



$ (17,949)



$ (5,019)































ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING LOSS



























































Acquisition and divestiture costs(1) 367



334



1,308



706 Severance costs 316



—



732



— IPR&D expense —



—



15,521



— Intangible asset amortization 699



683



2,109



2,054 Gain on disposal of assets —



—



(10)



— Other income —



(679)



—



(979) Inventory reserve costs —



247



—



247 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 1,293



$ 167



$ 1,711



$ (2,991)





(1) During the six months ended June 2025, we incurred $0.5 million in transaction expenses resulting from the PanTHERA acquisition, which is recorded in IPR&D expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. We reclassified $0.1 million incurred and recorded in Q1-2025 to conform with this current presentation.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-



GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 NET INCOME / (LOSS) FROM



CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 621



$ (471)



$ (15,665)



$ (9,230)































ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME /



(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING



OPERATIONS



























































Acquisition and divestiture costs(1) 367



334



1,308



706 Severance costs 316



—



732



— IPR&D expense —



—



15,521



— Intangible asset amortization 699



683



2,109



2,054 Gain on disposal of assets —



—



(10)



— Change in fair value of investments,



inclusive of interest (41)



—



(41)



4,074 Income tax expense / (benefit) 82



(80)



222



(62) Other income —



(679)



—



(979) Inventory reserve costs —



247



—



247 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 2,044



$ 34



$ 4,176



$ (3,190)





(1) During the six months ended June 2025, we incurred $0.5 million in transaction expenses resulting from the PanTHERA acquisition, which is recorded in IPR&D expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. We reclassified $0.1 million incurred and recorded in Q1-2025 to conform with this current presentation.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-



GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 NET INCOME / (LOSS) FROM



CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 621



$ (471)



$ (15,665)



$ (9,230)































ADJUSTMENTS:



























Interest (income) expense, net (508)



230



(1,873)



695 Accretion of available-for-sale investments (235)



(88)



(540)



(408) Income tax expense / (benefit) 82



(80)



222



(62) Depreciation 636



711



1,992



2,224 Intangible asset amortization 699



683



2,109



2,054 EBITDA $ 1,295



$ 985



$ (13,755)



$ (4,727)































OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:



























Share-based compensation (non-cash) 5,895



4,134



15,897



12,233 Acquisition and divestiture costs(1) 367



334



1,308



706 Severance costs 316



—



732



— IPR&D expense —



—



15,521



— Gain on disposal of assets —



—



(10)



— Change in fair value of investments,



inclusive of interest (41)



—



(41)



4,074 Other income —



(679)



—



(979) Inventory reserve costs —



247



—



247 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 7,832



$ 5,021



$ 19,652



$ 11,554 % of Revenue 28 %



23 %



25 %



19 %





(1) During the six months ended June 2025, we incurred $0.5 million in transaction expenses resulting from the PanTHERA acquisition, which is recorded in IPR&D expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations. We reclassified $0.1 million incurred and recorded in Q1-2025 to conform with this current presentation.

As stated above, we anticipate the divestiture of evo to qualify and be presented as Discontinued Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Below we are presenting key financial results by quarter for the year ended December 31, 2024 and quarter ended September 30, 2025 exclusive of evo to provide an estimate of our financial profile on a continuing operations basis. This includes the non-GAAP measures Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA.

We have not yet finalized the accounting for the divestiture of evo and therefore note that all results below are subject to a number of assumptions, and actual results may differ. We do not anticipate actual results to be materially different from those presented below.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, EXCLUSIVE OF EVO



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



(In thousands) Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



Q4 2024



FY2024 Total revenues $ 16,485



$ 18,042



$ 19,405



$ 20,714



$ 74,646 Cost of revenues 4,961



5,905



5,888



6,829



23,583 Gross profit 11,524



12,137



13,517



13,885



51,063 General and administrative 10,623



9,174



9,355



11,476



40,628 Sales and marketing 2,180



2,325



2,340



2,087



8,932 Research and development 1,159



1,243



1,166



1,183



4,751 Intangible asset amortization 312



307



307



307



1,233 Operating (loss) income (2,750)



(912)



349



(1,168)



(4,481) Other income (expense), net 52



(4,245)



(129)



(24)



(4,346) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,698)



(5,157)



220



(1,192)



(8,827) Income tax (expense) benefit (17)



(1)



80



(24)



38 (Loss) income from continuing



operations, net of tax $ (2,715)



$ (5,158)



$ 300



$ (1,216)



$ (8,789)

(In thousands) Q1 2025



Q2 2025



Q3 2025



YTD 2025 Total revenues $ 22,053



$ 23,438



$ 25,958



$ 71,449 Cost of revenues 6,995



7,938



9,130



24,063 Gross profit 15,058



15,500



16,828



47,386 General and administrative 11,481



11,363



12,049



34,893 Sales and marketing 2,443



2,577



2,386



7,406 Research and development 1,439



1,965



2,097



5,501 Intangible asset amortization 325



332



325



982 IPR&D expense —



15,521



—



15,521 Operating (loss) income (630)



(16,258)



(29)



(16,917) Other income, net 784



930



791



2,505 Income (loss) before income taxes 154



(15,328)



762



(14,412) Income tax (expense) benefit (14)



(126)



(82)



(222) Income (loss) from continuing



operations, net of tax $ 140



$ (15,454)



$ 680



$ (14,634)

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN, EXCLUSIVE OF



EVO



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



(In thousands) Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



Q4 2024



FY2024 Total revenues $ 16,485



$ 18,042



$ 19,405



$ 20,714



$ 74,646 Cost of revenues (4,961)



(5,905)



(5,888)



(6,829)



(23,583) COGS intangible asset



amortization (246)



(241)



(241)



(241)



(969) Gross profit $ 11,278



$ 11,896



$ 13,276



$ 13,644



$ 50,094 Gross margin 68 %



66 %



68 %



66 %



67 %







































ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS



PROFIT:



































Inventory reserve costs —



—



247



—



247 Gain on disposal of assets —



—



—



87



87 Intangible asset amortization 246



241



241



241



969 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 11,524



$ 12,137



$ 13,764



$ 13,972



$ 51,397 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 70 %



67 %



71 %



67 %



69 %

(In thousands) Q1 2025



Q2 2025



Q3 2025



YTD 2025 Total revenues $ 22,053



$ 23,438



$ 25,958



$ 71,449 Cost of revenues (6,995)



(7,938)



(9,130)



(24,063) COGS intangible asset



amortization (259)



(267)



(259)



(785) Gross profit $ 14,799



$ 15,233



$ 16,569



$ 46,601 Gross margin 67 %



65 %



64 %



65 %































ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS



PROFIT:



























Gain on disposal of assets (12)



—



—



(12) Intangible asset amortization 259



267



259



785 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 15,046



$ 15,500



$ 16,828



$ 47,374 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 68 %



66 %



65 %



66 %

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF (LOSS) INCOME, EXCLUSIVE OF EVO, TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA



EXCLUSIVE OF EVO



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



(In thousands) Q1 2024



Q2 2024



Q3 2024



Q4 2024



FY2024 Income (loss) from continuing



operations $ (2,715)



$ (5,158)



$ 300



$ (1,216)



$ (8,789)







































ADJUSTMENTS:



































Interest expense, net 200



316



226



24



766 Accretion of available-for-sale investments (183)



(137)



(88)



(68)



(476) Income tax expense (benefit) 17



1



(80)



24



(38) Depreciation 172



159



151



161



643 Intangible asset amortization 312



307



307



307



1,233 EBITDA $ (2,197)



$ (4,512)



$ 816



$ (768)



$ (6,661)







































OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:



































Share-based compensation (non-



cash) 3,886



3,730



3,918



3,748



15,282 Acquisition and divestiture costs 237



134



334



540



1,245 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets —



—



—



129



129 Change in fair value of



investments —



4,074



—



—



4,074 Other income —



(300)



(679)



—



(979) Inventory reserve costs —



—



247



—



247 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM



CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,926



$ 3,126



$ 4,636



$ 3,649



$ 13,337 % of Revenue 12 %



17 %



24 %



18 %



18 %

(In thousands) Q1 2025



Q2 2025



Q3 2025



YTD 2025 Income (loss) from continuing



operations $ 140



$ (15,454)



$ 680



$ (14,634)































ADJUSTMENTS:



























Interest income, net (683)



(684)



(508)



(1,875) Accretion of available-for-sale investments (105)



(200)



(235)



(540) Income tax expense (benefit) 14



126



82



222 Depreciation 185



200



203



588 Intangible asset amortization 325



332



325



982 EBITDA $ (124)



$ (15,680)



$ 547



$ (15,257)































OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:



























Share-based compensation (non-



cash) 3,982



5,707



5,779



15,468 Acquisition and divestiture costs 1,001



(59)



367



1,309 Severance costs 416



—



316



732 IPR&D expense —



15,521



—



15,521 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (10)



—



—



(10) Change in fair value of



investments, inclusive of interest —



—



(41)



(41) ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM



CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 5,265



$ 5,489



$ 6,968



$ 17,722 % of Revenue 24 %



23 %



27 %



25 %

