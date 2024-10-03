BioIVT to Showcase Industry-Leading Cellular Solutions at the 2024 Meeting on the Mesa

BioIVT experts to share how the company’s superior quality, proven capabilities and fit-for-purpose solutions support CGT developers from discovery through commercialization

BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will have a significant presence at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, taking place from Oct. 7-9, 2024, in Phoenix. As a premier sponsor, BioIVT will be at booth #F12 and will showcase how its expansive portfolio of cellular solutions and ancillary materials are supported by its large, highly characterized, recallable network of donors at the conference. Additionally, Lisa Kretzschmar, Senior Scientific Advisor for Cell & Gene Therapy at BioIVT will be a featured panelist on the discussion: "Exploring Manufacturing Strategies: Decentralized vs. Centralized Approaches in Cell and Gene Therapies." The panel will take place on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5pm MST in FLW Ballroom E.





“Our focus on supporting cell and gene therapy researchers is integral to our success and strong partnerships,” said Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing at BioIVT. “At BioIVT, we like to think of cell and gene therapy as an art form where researchers are the artist, and we provide the materials to help inspire their next breakthrough. At this year’s Meeting on the Mesa Conference, we will build on this theme and we invite all attendees to stop by our Serenity Suite to not only rest and recharge but take a moment to immerse themselves in our refreshed gallery of our newest reimagined artwork.”

BioIVT will also attend the following CGT-focused industry events this fall:

European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Congress (ESGCT 2024): From Oct. 22-25, 2024, the BioIVT team will travel to Rome, Italy to discuss how the company can support CGT developers with access to fresh cellular starting materials in Europe. BioIVT representatives will be available at booth #E12.

2nd Annual Donor Selection & Source Summit: Taking place from Nov. 18-20, 2024, in San Diego, Kevin King, BioIVT’s Senior Director, Donor Center Strategy and Growth, will provide his industry insight and expertise by moderating a roundtable session on donor management strategies and risk mitigation for sourcing cellular starting materials.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®. For more information, please visit bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

