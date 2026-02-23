BioInvent Announces Nomination of Two New Board Members Ahead of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Kate Hermans: Global life sciences executive with 25+ years of leadership across biopharma, commercial strategy, global operations, and value-creation transformations in both public and venture-backed companies

Scott Zinober: Senior investment professional with 25 years global experience with focus on public companies, including two decades as senior portfolio manager at Viking Global Investors

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV)(STO:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the nomination of. Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober as new members of the Board of Directors. Their elections will be put forward for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2026. While the formal notice to the AGM will be published in March, BioInvent is pleased to share these nominations in advance given the strategic, operational, and financial leadership both candidates bring to the Company.

"We are delighted to nominate Kate Hermans and Scott Zinober to the BioInvent Board," said Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the BioInvent Board of Directors. "Kate brings valuable global operating experience and a track record of transforming and accelerating growth across biopharma organizations. Her commercial, strategic, and leadership experience will benefit BioInvent as our pipeline matures toward late-stage development and commercialization. Scott's experience in global healthcare investment and especially US capital markets insights will be key to developing viable financing strategies for the company going forward. As prospective new board members Kate's and Scott's experience in healthcare will broaden the board capabilities as we execute on our clinical strategy, advance our lead clinical candidates BI-1808 and BI-1206, and strengthen BioInvent's position as a global immuno-oncology innovator."

Kate Hermans

Kate Hermans is an accomplished global executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across large enterprises and venture-backed biotechs, with multiple successful exits. Passionate about advancing high-science medicines and high-tech solutions that improve patients' lives, she is recognized for her commercial agility and ability to unlock potential through creative, often nonlinear approaches. As Interim CEO and President of Ambrx Biopharma, she drove a transformation that doubled the cash runway and positioned the company for its $2 billion acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2024. She previously held senior roles at 83bar LLC, Radius Health, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer/Wyeth, and Intel, and brings extensive board leadership experience.

Kate Hermans has attended advanced executive education through the CEDEP International General Management Program at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France;.She holds a Master's in International Management with concentrations in Finance and Global Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management; and earned a Bachelor's degree Magna Cum Laude in International Relations from Wheaton College, including program at the Institut d'Études Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris. Board Chair of Clue, a leader in the FemTech space.

Scott Zinober

Scott Zinober is a senior investment leader with more than 25 years of global public and private equity experience, including two decades at Viking Global Investors. At Viking, he served as Healthcare Analyst, Portfolio Manager, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Team Leader overseeing both public and private healthcare portfolios. His responsibilities included investment strategy, therapeutics diligence, team leadership, and value creation across the biotechnology, pharma, and healthcare ecosystem.

Scott Zinober also served on Viking's Investment Steering Committee, Management Committee, and the Viking Foundation Board. Earlier in his career, he focused on biotechnology investments at Putnam Investments. He holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics & Psychology from Williams College.

Board members not up for reelection

The existing Board Members Laura Lassouw-Polman, Kristoffer Bissessar and Thomas Hecht have declined re-election at the AGM on April 29, 2026.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

