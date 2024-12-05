BioGene Therapeutics Welcomes Ex Pfizer and Moderna Senior Leadership Dr. Barry Ticho

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (“PreveCeutical” or the “Company”), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Dr. Barry Ticho M.D. Ph.D to the Scientific Advisory Board effective on 1 December, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of BioGene, commented:

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Barry Ticho M.D.Ph.D to our Scientific Advisory Board. Barry’s extensive leadership in drug development and biopharma, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, will bring unparalleled insight to BioGene’s mission to deliver innovative therapies. His deep expertise in advancing groundbreaking treatments across neurology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases perfectly aligns with our focus areas, and we look forward to his contributions to our scientific and strategic initiatives.”

Dr. Barry Ticho’s Career Highlights:

Dr. Ticho is a physician-scientist and entrepreneur with over 25 years of biopharma and drug development expertise. Currently serving as Chief Medical Officer at Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK), Dr. Ticho has played a pivotal role in transforming Stoke from a private company with nine employees to a publicly traded organization with more than 100 employees and clinical programs targeting severe genetic diseases in neurology and ophthalmology.

Dr. Ticho also co-founded Verve Therapeutics and served as its first CEO, pioneering a novel gene-editing approach to prevent cardiovascular disease. Under his leadership, Verve Therapeutics laid the foundation for its public offering in 2021 (NASDAQ: VERV). Prior to these roles, Dr. Ticho led R&D initiatives for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases at Moderna Therapeutics, and he has held senior leadership positions at Pfizer and Biogen, where he directed groundbreaking programs in heart failure, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Ticho’s academic and advisory contributions are equally impressive. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards for Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Mana.bio, and Sania, as well as the Board of Advisors for the Museum of Science in Boston, where he champions science education and community outreach. A passionate advocate for science and innovation, Dr. Ticho has inspired new generations of scientists through his work.

Dr. Ticho earned his MD and PhD from the University of Chicago and completed his Pediatrics training at Northwestern University, followed by a Cardiology fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital. He has also held clinical staff positions at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Ticho remarked on his appointment:

“I am delighted to join BioGene’s Scientific Advisory Board and collaborate with a team deeply committed to advancing transformative therapies. BioGene’s focus on addressing critical unmet medical needs aligns with my professional passion for innovation and patient-centered solutions. I look forward to contributing to the company’s exciting future.”

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (“BioGene”) is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene’s expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia’s 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation’s commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. & BioGene Therapeutics Inc."Stephen Van Deventer”Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:Stephen Van Deventer

(604) 306-9669

info@PreveCeutical.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding receipt of regulatory and other consents and approvals for the Acquisition; PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical Australia, and BioGene completing the Acquisition as contemplated by the Agreement; PreveCeutical receiving the necessary regulatory and other consents and approvals for the Distribution; and PreveCeutical completing the Distribution as contemplated above. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company; regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry adversely affecting the future results or performance of PreveCeutical or BioGene; the Company’s failure to obtain the required consents and approvals for the Acquisition and the Distribution; and the Company determining that the Distribution is not an optimal strategy following tax and business consultations. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232415

