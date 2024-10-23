Biogen Announces Late Breaker and New Data Presentations at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024

Late breaker oral presentation to feature final results of the Phase 2 IGNAZ study of felzartamab for IgA nephropathy

Additional oral presentation to examine the impact of felzartamab on key disease-relevant biomarkers

Felzartamab, an investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, is a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate for a range of rare immune-mediated indications with planning underway for Phase 3 development



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) – announced the company will present a variety of new data from its felzartamab clinical development program at Kidney Week 2024, the American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) annual meeting, taking place October 23-27 in San Diego, California. Felzartamab, an investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, is a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate for a range of rare immune-mediated diseases.

“We are excited to participate in Kidney Week 2024 and share new research findings that inform how we aim to address rare immune diseases with high unmet need,” said Travis Murdoch, M.D., Head of HI-Bio at Biogen. “Now as part of Biogen, our team is focused on rapidly advancing felzartamab into multiple to Phase 3 studies, and this meeting is a great platform to highlight the clinical profile of felzartamab in IgAN.”

Biogen presentations include a late breaking oral presentation highlighting the conclusive data from the Phase 2 IGNAZ study of felzartamab for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). A second oral presentation will examine exploratory analyses evaluating the impact of felzartamab on key biomarkers associated with IgAN. In addition, attendees can explore a poster presentation offering insights into the mechanisms of action for felzartamab.

Abstract details:

Late Breaking Oral Presentation: “Felzartamab for IgA Nephropathy: Final Results of the IGNAZ Study,” on Saturday, October 26 th at 5:10 p.m. PST

at 5:10 p.m. PST Oral Presentation: “Felzartamab durably reduces disease relevant biomarkers through targeting of CD38+ plasma cells and plasmablasts, the upstream drivers of IgA nephropathy (IgAN),” on Friday, October 25 th at 5:20 p.m. PST

at 5:20 p.m. PST Poster Presentation: “Felzartamab selectively and potently targets CD38+ antibody secreting cells from patients with immune-mediated kidney diseases,” on Saturday, October 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST



About Felzartamab

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic human monoclonal antibody directed against CD38, a protein expressed on mature plasma cells. Felzartamab is a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate with promise as a pipeline-in-a-product across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Felzartamab has been shown in clinical studies to selectively deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which may allow applications that ultimately improve clinical outcomes in a broad range of diseases driven by pathogenic antibodies. Felzartamab was originally developed by MorphoSys AG for multiple myeloma. Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) exclusively licensed the rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab across all indications in all countries and territories excluding China (including Macau and Hong Kong and Taiwan). Biogen acquired HI-Bio in July 2024.

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic candidate that has not yet been approved by any regulatory authority and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

