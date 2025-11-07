SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025 and Host a Conference Call on November 13, 2025

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 13 at 10:00am Eastern Time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date:Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:10:00am ET
Conference Call:1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
Webcast:Webcast - Biofrontera Inc. 3Q25 Results Conference Call


About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz ® with the RhodoLED ® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations

Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com


Massachusetts Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Earnings
AstraZeneca Builds Obesity Pipeline On ‘Medical Aspect,’ Not Aesthetics
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth The Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Pfizer and Novo Battle Over Metsera, Tidmarsh Fights FDA Exit, UniQure and Sarepta Face Setbacks
November 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie