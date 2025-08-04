Biofrontera Inc. to Report Second Quarter FY 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

Woburn, MA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc., (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, August 13 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 14 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025 Time: 10:00am ET Conference Call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast: Webcast | Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz ® with the RhodoLED ® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com