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Biodesix to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix leadership team will present in a fireside chat and host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference, which will be held from August 11-12, 2026.

Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Fireside Chat Time: 3:30 PM ET
Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston, MA

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of Biodesix website at Biodesix.com.

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:
Media:
Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications
natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com
(720) 925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
(339) 970-2843


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