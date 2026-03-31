Biocytogen Grants Taisho Pharmaceutical a License to its RenNano® Fully Human Heavy Chain-Only Antibody Discovery Platform

BEIJING & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced that it has entered into a platform license agreement with Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Taisho”), granting Taisho the right to access and use Biocytogen’s proprietary RenNano® fully human heavy chain-only antibody (HCAbs) discovery platform for its internal research and development programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Taisho will leverage RenNano® mice to enable the generation and screening of fully human HCAbs in vivo and to support downstream research associated with antibody discovery. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Taisho,” said Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen. “RenNano® is a robust and powerful fully human VHH discovery platform that provides an ideal antibody foundation for the development of a broad range of next-generation innovative therapeutics. Through this collaboration, RenNano® will support Taisho’s internal R&D efforts and help establish a more efficient, fully human VHH discovery workflow.”

This collaboration further expands Biocytogen’s growing portfolio of global partnerships. Leveraging its robust in vivo immune response, the RenNano® platform enables the efficient generation of fully human heavy-chain-only antibodies with high diversity, specificity, affinity, and favorable developability. The platform comprehensively supports next-generation VHH-based antibody modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and in vivo CAR-T therapies.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen has established a dual-engine platform combining a fully human antibody library with an extensive target-humanized mouse model portfolio, enabling a systematic approach to accelerating global drug discovery and development.

Biocytogen has independently developed its proprietary RenMice® (RenMab®/ RenLite®/ RenNano®/RenTCR™/ RenTCR mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, hu-VHH discovery, and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenSuper™ Biologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2025, more than 350 agreements for therapeutic antibodies and clinical assets—spanning co-development, out-licensing, and transfers—have been established globally, including landmark partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen, Jiangsu, Shanghai), the USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

Biocytogen Contacts

Antibody assets and platforms: BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com

Media: pr@biocytogen.com.cn