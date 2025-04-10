Biocom California Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it appointed Jeffery J. Hessekiel, executive vice president and general counsel, Exelixis, and John Sos, senior vice president and president of the Life Science Solutions division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, to its board of directors. Mr. Hessekiel will also serve as the chair of Biocom California’s public policy oversight committee.





“Jeff and John each bring a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to Biocom California’s board, especially as we navigate policy changes that are dramatically impacting the life science industry,” said Tim Scott, President and CEO of Biocom California. “Their leadership will be instrumental in guiding Biocom California as we continue to serve the dynamic life sciences sector in California. They bring a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly benefit our members and the broader community.”

Since 2014, Jeffrey J. Hessekiel, J.D., has served as executive vice president and general counsel at Exelixis, a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Prior to joining Exelixis, Mr. Hessekiel was senior counsel at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, and previous to that position he held senior legal, compliance and quality roles at Gilead Sciences. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hessekiel trained in the litigation and corporate practice groups at a number of Silicon Valley law firms and worked for several international non-governmental organizations. Mr. Hessekiel holds a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and a B.A. in political science from Duke University.

John Sos has been an innovative leader at Thermo Fisher Scientific since 2011. As the president of the Life Science Solutions Group, he leads a portfolio of renowned brands and innovations in biosciences, genomics and applied markets. Mr. Sos’ career at Thermo Fisher includes leading various business units through significant growth and technological advancements including serving as vice president and general manager of the Molecular Spectroscopy business, overseeing the Life Sciences and Mass Spectrometry business, BioPharma Services and Instrument and Enterprise Services. In 2019, Mr. Sos led the rebuilding of the Materials and Structural Analysis business, and in late 2021, he successfully integrated The Binding Site into the Specialty Diagnostics business. Before joining Thermo Fisher, he was with 3M Company, where he led their largest business in Asia. Mr. Sos holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Augsburg College and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

About Biocom California

Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of our members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

