Biocom California Announces the 10th Annual Life Science Catalyst Award Winners

12 life science trailblazers under the age of 40 recognized across California

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced the winners of its 10th annual Life Science Catalyst Awards. The awards recognize rising and accomplished leaders who are making significant contributions to the life science industry in California before reaching their 40th birthday.

“For ten years, the Catalyst Awards have highlighted extraordinary young leaders who are shaping the future of the life science industry,” said Tim Scott, president and CEO of Biocom California. “This year’s winners represent founders and executives across the state who are driving innovation and transforming the future of the industry with exceptional talent and vision. We are proud to honor their achievements and celebrate their contributions to California’s life science ecosystem.”

Biocom California selected the 12 winners from an outstanding pool of over 90 nominees across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical technology, venture funding, industrial biotechnology, and service providers. A statewide panel of industry experts and past winners evaluated nominees based on their impact to their company, the community, and the industry, as well as their leadership, innovation and accomplishments.

In alphabetical order, the 2025 Life Science Catalyst Award winners are:

Alina (Tokmakova) Arzamassky, Ph.D., co-founder and co-managing director, Nucleate Bay Area; product manager and business development, Deep Origin

Shreya Badhrinarayanan, M.D., global development lead, clinical development oncology and hematology, Pfizer

Akash Bakshi, M.Sc., co-founder and CEO, YourChoice Therapeutics

Martin Borch Jensen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Gordian Biotechnology

Lauren Cornell, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, NovoThelium

Joe de Rutte, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, Partillion Bioscience

Maya Gosztyla, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer, BrainStorm Therapeutics

Dipesh Lad, CEO, LifeSpace Labs

Nicholas Larus-Stone, president and founder, Bits in Bio

Marco Lobba, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, CatenaBio

Ananth Sridhar, chief operating officer, BridgeBio Cardiorenal

Alexander Titus, Ph.D., vice president, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Avidity Biosciences

Awardees will be celebrated at Biocom California events in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego. They will also be featured on the Biocom California website, in newsletters and on social media.

About Biocom California

For over 30 years, Biocom California has helped move the life science industry forward with transformative resources that enable companies to make meaningful connections. We connect our members to each other so they can collaborate and work stronger and smarter together. We connect organizations to capital investment and purchasing solutions so they can grow faster and work more efficiently. We are their link to advocacy that fights for innovation and we provide an environment where their business and talent can thrive. Biocom California is how the life science industry gets connected.

For more information on Biocom California, please visit www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Biocom California Media Contact:

Carolyn Hawley

Inizio Evoke Comms

(619) 849-5382

Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com