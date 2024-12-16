Biocodex Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience with Kinaxis

The human microbiota pioneer invests in an agile and transparent supply chain to better meet patient needs

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocodex, a pioneer and leader in human microbiota health, as well as an innovator in pharmaceuticals, has partnered with Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, to modernize and optimize its processes. Through this collaboration, Biocodex aims to achieve greater forecast accuracy, simplify the management of regulatory challenges, and enhance resilience against disruptions.





Biocodex is a French, family-owned, pharmaceutical company that has grown from microbiota pioneer to an international leader with its diverse portfolio focused on three areas of expertise: microbiota care, women’s health and orphan diseases. The pharmaceutical company serves patients in more than 100 countries with its three industrial facilities in France and Morocco, and R&D center also located in France.

“We are excited to work with Kinaxis and tap into their longstanding expertise in the life sciences sector and pharmaceutical industry,” said Cécile Jolivet, procurement & supply chain director at Biocodex. “Our main priority will always be to deliver medical innovation to patients. To continue doing that we are investing in our supply chain to make it as resilient as possible.”

As Biocodex continues to expand worldwide, the needs of its supply chain become more complex, heightening the need for complete end-to-end orchestration. The Kinaxis Maestro™ platform offers pharma-specific functionality and capabilities designed to combat challenges unique to the industry like expiry management, regulatory approvals and attribute-based planning.

“Patients seeking medical treatments show resiliency every day, so the supply chains helping to supply those treatments need to be just as resilient,” said Fabienne Cetre, executive vice president of EMEA at Kinaxis. “We’re thrilled to be working with Biocodex, ensuring they’ll be able to foresee and manage any disruption to their supply chain and that patients will have the medicine they need when they need it.”

With the addition of Biocodex to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its footprint within the life sciences industry, which provides the brand-name and generic medicines that countless patients rely on. Managing supply chain complexities in biotechnology, cell and gene therapy, medical devices, over-the-counter medicines and more.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

