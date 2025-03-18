BioClec Launches With Backing From Sofinnova Partners to Pioneer Breakthrough Alzheimer’s Therapies

Co-founded by Dr. Marco Colonna, a global expert in neuroimmunology and Alzheimer’s research

Led by CEO Gabriella Camboni, an eminent serial entrepreneur with a track record of successful biotech ventures

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioClec, a cutting-edge biotechnology company focused on breakthrough therapies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), announces its launch today. Emerging from Sofinnova Partners’ €165M Biovelocita II accelerator program, BioClec is developing novel therapies targeting microglia, the brain’s immune cells, to treat Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. AD, which affects millions worldwide, progressively impairs memory and cognitive functions, ultimately depriving patients of their ability to perform daily activities.





“Microglia are central to brain health, and by targeting them, we aim to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Marco Colonna, BioClec’s scientific founder and Professor of Pathology & Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “We are pioneering a new frontier in neurodegenerative disease treatment, building on cutting-edge research to reshape the future of treatments for AD.”

BioClec is supported by Sofinnova Partners’ biotech acceleration fund, Biovelocita II. Still in its discovery phase, BioClec is focused on developing disease-modifying interventions that target a novel microglial pathway in Alzheimer’s. The company is dedicated to addressing the urgent unmet medical needs of AD patients globally.

“Turning groundbreaking research into real-world therapies requires scientific excellence and strong collaboration,” said Gabriella Camboni, CEO of BioClec and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. “BioClec sits at the intersection of discovery and patient impact, and we are committed to driving this transformative innovation forward.”

Headquartered in Italy, BioClec strengthens Sofinnova’s growing presence in the region and its commitment to neuroscience and biotech innovation.

About BioClec

Headquartered in Italy, BioClec is a biotechnology company developing pioneering innovative therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. Focused on advancing breakthrough treatments, the company targets microglia, a critical immune cell population in the brain. BioClec is poised to make a significant impact on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, addressing the urgent unmet medical needs of patients worldwide.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

