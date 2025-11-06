SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioCardia to Host Q3 2025 Corporate Update and Financial Results Conference Call on November 12, 2025

November 5, 2025 
1 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ:BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced it will provide a corporate update and report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 by conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204565/1005a9b26d8.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. For those who have not registered, to listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-833-316-0559 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5730. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the BioCardia call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=v3qWCosD.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through approximately November 26, 2025 at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (toll free domestic/Canada), 1-412-317-0088 (international toll) by using access code 4273038.

About BioCardia®
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Miranda Peto, Investor Relations 
mpeto@biocardia.com 
(650) 226-0120

INVESTOR CONTACT:
David McClung, Chief Financial Officer
investors@biocardia.com 
(650) 226-0120

