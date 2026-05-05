BioAge to Host R&D Day Focused on NLRP3 Inhibition on May 8, 2026

Live webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026, beginning at 12:30 PM ET

Event will feature Phase 1 clinical data for BGE-102 and the therapeutic rationale for development in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and retinal disease

Four leading academic and clinical experts will join BioAge management for presentations, followed by a live question-and-answer session

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOA) ("BioAge"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that it will host an R&D Day webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026, from 12:30 to 2 PM Eastern Time.

The event will focus on BGE-102, the Company's potent, structurally novel, orally available NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor with potential best-in-class attributes. Members of BioAge's leadership team will present Phase 1 clinical data and the therapeutic rationale for advancing BGE-102 in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and retinal disease, two indication areas in which NLRP3-driven inflammation is implicated in disease pathology.

BioAge management will be joined by four leading academic and clinical experts, who will share their perspectives on NLRP3 biology and the diseases BGE-102 is being developed to treat:

Michael Davidson, MD — Professor and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, and a member of BioAge's Board of Directors — will discuss the role of inflammation in ASCVD and emerging therapeutic approaches to cardiovascular risk.

— Professor and Director of the Lipid Clinic at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, and a member of BioAge's Board of Directors — will discuss the role of inflammation in ASCVD and emerging therapeutic approaches to cardiovascular risk. Brian Hafler, MD, PhD — Associate Professor of Ophthalmology & Visual Science at Yale School of Medicine — will discuss NLRP3-mediated inflammation in retinal disease.

— Associate Professor of Ophthalmology & Visual Science at Yale School of Medicine — will discuss NLRP3-mediated inflammation in retinal disease. David Boyer, MD — Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group — will discuss unmet clinical need in diabetic macular edema and geographic atrophy, and the opportunity for an oral anti-inflammatory therapy.

— Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group — will discuss unmet clinical need in diabetic macular edema and geographic atrophy, and the opportunity for an oral anti-inflammatory therapy. Matthias Geyer, PhD — Professor of Structural Immunology and Scientific Director of the Institute of Structural Biology at the University of Bonn — will discuss the structural biology of NLRP3 inhibition and the molecular basis for BGE-102's differentiated mechanism.





The presentations will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Webcast Information

To view a live webcast of the event, register here . A recording of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of BioAge's investor relations website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ .

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for cardiovascular risk and retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema. BGE-102 has completed a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial demonstrating a well-tolerated profile and potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers in participants with obesity and elevated inflammation. Phase 2 cardiovascular risk proof-of-concept data are anticipated in H2 2026, and Phase 1b/2a diabetic macular edema proof-of-concept data are anticipated in mid-2027. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts

PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com

IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com

Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com

Web: https://bioagelabs.com