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Press Releases

BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 24, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

• Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, June 3–4, 2026): Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 4 at 3:45–4:15 PM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

• Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference (Miami Beach, June 8–10, 2025): Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 8 at 2:40–3:15 PM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for cardiovascular risk and retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema. BGE-102 has completed a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial demonstrating a well-tolerated profile and potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers in participants with obesity and elevated inflammation. Phase 2 cardiovascular risk proof-of-concept data are anticipated by end of year 2026, and Phase 1b/2a diabetic macular edema proof-of-concept data are anticipated in mid-2027. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com


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