BioAge Labs to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY on December 2-4, 2025.

Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 4 from 1:30 - 1:55 PM ET, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here .

Replays of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for obesity and cardiovascular risk factors. A Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of BGE-102 is underway, with initial SAD data anticipated by end of year. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

