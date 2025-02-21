SUBSCRIBE
BioAge Labs to Participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 21, 2025 | 
RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs (Nasdaq: BIOA) (“BioAge”, “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference.

TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference is taking place on March 3–5, 2025, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.
BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The company’s pipeline includes novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors to treat metabolic diseases and conditions driven by neuroinflammation, as well as novel, structurally differentiated APJ agonists for metabolic disorders. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts
PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com
IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com
Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com
Web: https://bioagelabs.com

