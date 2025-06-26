bioAffinity Technologies Scientists Present Breakthrough Cancer Research at RNA Therapeutics Conference

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics and targeted therapeutics, will present findings today related to the discovery of a potential broad-spectrum cancer therapy that is the subject of the Company’s recently issued U.S. Patent No. 12,305,171 and the notification of patent grant from the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

The presentation at the 2025 RNA Therapeutics Conference, titled “Silencing CD320 and LRP2 by siRNAs selectively kills cancer cells: mechanistic enigmas,” highlights a novel therapeutic approach that uses small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) to selectively kill cancer cells by targeting two specific cell surface receptors, CD320 and LRP2. The data demonstrates that dual suppression of these proteins is highly effective in killing cancer cells while sparing normal cells, offering promising potential for the development of new RNA-based therapies. Research is underway to develop a topical treatment for cutaneous malignancies and neoplasms of the skin.

RNA-based cancer therapeutics represent one of the fastest-growing segments within oncology, driven by the urgent need for more targeted and effective treatments. bioAffinity's approach, utilizing siRNAs to selectively silence cell surface proteins, holds substantial commercial promise due to its broad-spectrum effectiveness demonstrated across multiple tumor types including lung, breast, prostate, brain, and skin cancers. The potential to develop targeted therapies that could significantly enhance patient outcomes positions the Company favorably within this rapidly expanding market.

David Elzi, PhD, Vice President of Product Development, will present the research on behalf of fellow authors, William Bauta, PhD, Chief Science Officer, and Staff Scientist Reggie Jacob, MS.

“Our studies show that silencing the cell surface receptors CD320 and LRP2 using siRNAs selectively kills or halts the growth of cancer cells while leaving normal cells unaffected,” Dr. Elzi said. “This effect was observed across multiple cancer types, regardless of mutation status.”

“We’re proud to share this research with the scientific, academic and industry leaders who attend the leading conference on RNA innovation,” bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said. “This work reflects our commitment to developing novel, highly selective treatments in the battle against cancer.”

The RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) T.H. Chan Medical School in Worcester, MA, leverages RNA biology and clinical research to develop new therapeutics for multiple diseases based on the fundamental mechanisms of cellular RNAs.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding using siRNAs to selectively kill cancer cells by targeting two specific cell surface receptors, CD320 and LRP2; developing a topical treatment for cutaneous malignancies and neoplasms of the skin; dual suppression of the proteins being highly effective in killing cancer cells while sparing normal cells; the promising potential for the development of new RNA-based therapies; and developing novel, highly selective treatments in the battle against cancer. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to develop siRNA-based therapies across multiple cancer types and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

