bioAffinity Technologies Reports Positive Preclinical Findings Showing Proprietary Gene Silencing Technology Is Selectively Cytotoxic to Squamous Skin Cancer Cells Without Harming Healthy Cells

Research suggests a potential topical treatment for common skin cancers, squamous cell and basal cell carcinoma

Findings will be presented at 2026 RNA Therapeutics Symposium June 24-26

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BIAF #BIAF--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company advancing early-stage cancer diagnostics and targeted therapeutics, will present preclinical findings for a novel therapeutic approach that uses small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) that kill squamous and basal skin cancer cells in vitro while leaving non-cancerous skin cells unharmed.

The newly released findings support the Company’s efforts to develop topical treatments for squamous cell and basal cell carcinoma, two of the most common forms of skin cancer. An estimated 5.4 million cases of these skin cancers are diagnosed every year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Although surgery is the standard treatment, many patients require additional intervention because of incomplete resection, in which all of the cancerous tissue is not removed, or the risk of recurrence. To date, there is no commercial topical siRNA therapy specifically indicated for basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma.

David J. Elzi, PhD, bioAffinity Technologies Vice President of Product Development, will present the Company’s research at the 2026 RNA Therapeutics (RNATx) Symposium. RNATx brings together researchers, biotech/pharma, clinicians and industry focused on RNA therapeutics, oligonucleotides, mRNA, siRNA, gene editing and translational medicine.

“Basal cell and cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas are among the most common cancers we treat,” said surgical oncologist Rosa Cuenca, MD, who is not affiliated with bioAffinity Technologies. “Unfortunately, surgical removal is not always the end of the story. A topical therapeutic that selectively targets malignant cells while preserving healthy skin could potentially expand our treatment options, particularly for patients with recurrent lesions or cosmetically sensitive tumors."

The research builds on earlier findings showing that siRNA silencing of two specific cell surface receptors, CD320 and LRP2, impaired cell viability across multiple cancer cell lines in vitro – including lung, breast, prostate, brain, and skin cancer – while sparing healthy primary cells. That discovery is the subject of U.S. Patent No. 12,305,171, “Compositions and Methods for Treating Cancer,” issued in 2025.

“Our in vitro findings indicate that silencing specific cell surface receptors was selectively cytotoxic to or impaired the proliferation of squamous skin cancer cells while leaving normal skin cells unaffected,” Dr. Elzi said. “The selectivity observed in these preclinical studies suggests the potential for further development of noninvasive, targeted topical approaches for common cutaneous cancers, subject to further research and regulatory review.”

“Our preclinical results represent an encouraging step toward developing less-invasive treatments for some of the most common cancers affecting patients today,” said Gordon Downie, MD, PhD, bioAffinity Technologies Chief Medical Officer. “This research reinforces our innovative approach to cancer treatments and expands our mission to improve cancer outcomes by developing technologies designed to detect and treat cancer earlier and more precisely.”

In the in vitro study, researchers synthesized siRNAs targeting specific cell receptors and transfected them into squamous and basal skin cancer cell lines and non-cancerous skin cells. Non-cancerous skin cells were unaffected by silencing the receptors, while squamous and basal skin cancer cell proliferation was significantly impaired. Microscopic analysis corroborated these findings, demonstrating cancer cell cytotoxicity following treatment without observable harm to healthy cells. These results were obtained in controlled laboratory conditions and may not be predictive of results in human clinical trials. The Company’s preclinical findings have not been tested in humans, and no Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About the Research

The poster, “siRNAs targeting CD320 and LRP2 are selectively cytotoxic to squamous skin cancer cells while leaving normal skin cells unharmed,” will be presented at RNATx 2026 June 24-26 hosted by the RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, MA.

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung by bioAffinity Technologies is a noninvasive test designed to improve the early detection of lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease. CyPath® Lung uses advanced flow cytometry and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. In a published clinical trial of high-risk patients, CyPath® Lung demonstrated 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity, 88% accuracy and 99% negative predictive value (NPV) in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small indeterminate lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. The high NPV gives physicians greater confidence that a negative result is truly negative, potentially sparing patients from unnecessary invasive and costly procedures. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and is not intended for use as a sole diagnostic tool and should be considered alongside other clinical findings.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. LDTs are overseen under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), which are administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the early stage of the Company's siRNA therapeutic research and the uncertainty of preclinical in vitro results, the risk that preclinical results may not be replicated in animal studies or human clinical trials, the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals including IND authorization from the FDA, the Company's ability to secure sufficient funding to advance its research and development programs, risks related to the Company's intellectual property, the competitive landscape for RNA therapeutics and cancer diagnostics, the Company's limited operating history with respect to therapeutic development, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

bioAffinity Technologies

Julie Anne Overton

Director of Communications

investors@bioaffinitytech.com