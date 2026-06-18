Verastem deprioritizes pancreatic cancer work after ‘decent, but not great’ data shadowed by Revolution

Verastem Oncology’s investigational drug combo elicited treatment response in more than half of patients in a Phase 1b/2a study of metastatic pancreatic cancer—findings that put the biotech slightly behind the current star of the field, Revolution Medicines.

Revolution’s daraxonrasib in April nearly doubled overall survival versus chemotherapy, while separate early-stage data demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 58%—results widely celebrated in the challenging space. For Verastem’s combo, overall survival of 86% remained immature at the time of the data cut-off, while ORR was 52% and progression-free survival hit 68% at six months, according to a Wednesday release.

Verastem’s readout on Wednesday is “decent, but not great,” analysts at Mizuho Securities said in a note, pointing to the particularly competitive shadow cast by Revolution.

Verastem’s RAMP 205 trial specifically tested a twice-weekly regimen of the MEK kinase inhibitor Avmapki (avutometinib) with a twice-daily dose of FAK inhibitor Fakzynja (defactinib), both given on top of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. Verastem markets Avmapki and Fakzynja as a co-pack for the treatment of KRAS-mutated low-grade serous ovarian cancer.

While there have been no direct head-to-head studies pitting daraxonrasib versus avutometinib plus defactinib and cross-trial comparisons are inconclusive, Verastem’s combo regimen did land “encouragingly in the ballpark” of Revolution’s daraxonrasib, Mizuho said in its note. Nevertheless, Verastem has decided that it will no longer put resources into the drug combo, Mizuho said on Wednesday after catching up with the biotech’s leadership.

“We will continue to evaluate the potential role of avutometinib plus defactinib in metastatic pancreatic cancer, including future development opportunities and potential strategic collaborations,” Verastem CEO Dan Paterson said in a prepared statement.

Verastem will now focus its attention on VS-7375, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor that can engage its target both in its active and inactive states. The drug is in mid-stage development for KRAS G12D-mutated solid tumors such as colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.