Bio-Thera Solutions Presents Clinical Data for multiple products at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions Inc. (688177:SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative therapies and biosimilars, will have an oral presentation in collaboration with medical centers at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting entitled “Safety and efficacy of BAT8006, a Folate Receptor α (FRα) antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: Update on the dose optimization/expansion cohort of BAT-8006-001-CR trial”. Three posters will be also presented in the poster session, covering TROP2-ADC BAT8008, HER2-ADC BAT8010, BAT1006 (an ADCC-enhanced anti-HER2 mAb with a different epitope from BAT8010) , and a novel PD-1 mAb BAT1308 in various solid tumors.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral presentation:

Abstract Title: Safety and efficacy of BAT8006, a folate receptor α (FRα) antibody drug conjugate, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer: Update on the dose optimization/expansion cohort of BAT-8006-001-CR trial.

Abstract ID: 5517

Type: Rapid Oral Abstract-Gynecologic Cancer

Time: 6/3/2025, 8:00 AM-9:30 AM CDT

Poster 1:

Abstract Title: BAT8008, a TROP-2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced solid tumor: Results from a phase 1 study.

Abstract ID: 3024

Type: Poster Session

Time: 06/02/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Poster 2:

Abstract Title: A phase Ⅰb/Ⅱa study of BAT8010+BAT1006, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody-exatecan conjugate combined with an ADCC-enhanced HER2 mAb in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Abstract ID: 1027

Type: Poster Session

Time: 6/2/2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Poster 3:

Abstract Title: Primary efficacy and safety results of BAT1308, a PD-1 inhibitor, + chemotherapy ± bevacizumab in phase 2 trial for persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer.

Abstract ID: 2611

Type: Poster Session

Time: 6/2/2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

About Bio-Thera Solutions

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including four approved products: QLETLI® and BETAGRIN® (Bevifibatide Citrate Injection) in China, and TOFIDENCE®/ BAT1806 and Avzivi® / Pobevcy® in the US, EU and China. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on X (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

