Bio-Rad’s Management to Participate in Fireside Chat During 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2025 | 
HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Norman Schwartz and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju will participate in a fireside chat event during the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 1:35 PM Eastern Time (10:35 AM Pacific Time).



A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 7,500 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2024. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edward Chung, Investor Relations
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

