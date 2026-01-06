SUBSCRIBE
Bio-Rad’s Management to Host Investor Meetings at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer Norman Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer Jon DiVincenzo, and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors during J.P. Morgan's 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, January 12-15, 2026.



About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,500 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2024. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edward Chung, Investor Relations
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

Northern California Events
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
