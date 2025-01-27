SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bio-Rad to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, February 13, 2025

January 27, 2025 
1 min read

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on Thursday, February 13, 2025, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.


To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 outside the U.S., access code: 9562470. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website under “Events & Presentations” at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,700 employees and $2.7 billion in revenues in 2023. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Edward Chung, Investor Relations
510-741-6104
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

