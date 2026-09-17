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Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Forum

September 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Roop K. Lakkaraju, will participate in a fireside chat event during Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 3rd Annual Forum on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:50 AM Eastern Time.



A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at investors.bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,400 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety, and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ruben Argueta, Investor Relations
510-741-6577
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

Northern California Events
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
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