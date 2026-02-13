Bio-Rad Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “2025 was a challenging year with geopolitical uncertainty and continued pressure on academic research funding affecting our end markets. While we delivered modest revenue growth and strong free cash flow, our gross and operating margin performance fell below our expectations. The recent acquisition of digital PCR developer Stilla Technologies has been successfully integrated, and we are pleased with the initial market adoption of our expanded ddPCR™ product portfolio. As we enter 2026, we remain committed to improving overall performance.”

Financial Results Highlights

GAAP Results Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Full-Year 2025 Full-Year 2024 Revenue (millions) $ 693.2 $ 667.5 $ 2,583.2 $ 2,566.5 Gross margin 49.8 % 51.2 % 51.9 % 53.7 % Income (loss) from operations (millions) $ (118.9 ) $ 58.4 $ 47.2 $ 269.0 Net income (loss) (millions) $ 720.0 $ (715.8 ) $ 759.9 $ (1,844.2 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 26.65 $ (25.57 ) $ 27.85 $ (65.36 ) Non-GAAP Results Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Full-Year 2025 Full-Year 2024 Revenue (millions) $ 693.2 $ 667.5 $ 2,583.2 $ 2,566.5 Gross margin 52.5 % 53.9 % 53.3 % 55.0 % Income from operations (millions) $ 83.0 $ 92.1 $ 311.6 $ 331.3 Net income (millions) $ 67.7 $ 81.2 $ 270.5 $ 291.1 Net income per diluted share $ 2.51 $ 2.90 $ 9.92 $ 10.31

The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above and discussed below exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Reporting.” A reconciliation between historical GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this press release.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth-quarter 2025 total net sales were $693.2 million, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to $667.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a currency neutral basis, quarterly sales increased 1.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in net sales was driven by higher sales in our Clinical Diagnostics segment.

Life Science segment net sales for the fourth quarter were $267.9 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024. On a currency neutral basis, Life Science segment sales decreased by 4.0 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by constrained academic research and biotech funding. Currency neutral sales decreased in the Americas partially offset by increased sales in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales for the fourth quarter were $425.3 million, an increase of 8.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024. On a currency neutral basis, net sales increased 5.6 percent versus the same quarter last year. The currency neutral sales increase was primarily driven by quality controls, blood typing, and diabetes products, partially offset by lower sales of infectious disease products. Currency neutral sales increased in all regions.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a change in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, which substantially contributed to a net income of $720.0 million, or $26.65 per share, on a diluted basis, partially offset by the $172.8 million impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, compared to a net loss of $715.8 million, or $25.57 per share, on a diluted basis, reported for the same period of 2024.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 22.5 percent, compared to 21.2 percent for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate reported in these periods was affected by the change in fair market value of our investment in Sartorius AG as well as shifts in the geographical mix of earnings.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 25.3 percent, compared to 20.9 percent for the same period in 2024. The higher rate in 2025 was primarily driven by shifts in the geographical mix of earnings and implementation of new tax legislation.

Full-Year 2025 Results

On a reported basis, net sales for the full-year of 2025 increased 0.7 percent to $2,583.2 million, compared to $2,566.5 million for the prior year. On a currency neutral basis, full-year 2025 revenue remained essentially flat year-over-year.

Full-year 2025 reported net sales for the Life Science segment were $1,021.1 million, a decrease of 1.3 percent compared to the prior year on a currency neutral basis, primarily driven by the constrained academic research and biotech funding environment.

Full-year 2025 reported net sales for the Clinical Diagnostics segment were $1,562.1 million, an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the prior year on a currency neutral basis, driven by quality control and blood typing products partially offset by lower reimbursement rates for diabetes testing in China.

During the year of 2025, the Company recognized a change in the fair market value of its investment in Sartorius AG, which substantially contributed to a net income of $759.9 million, or $27.85 per share, on a diluted basis, partially offset by the $172.8 million impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, compared to a net loss of 1,844.2 million, or $65.36 per share, on a diluted basis, reported in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for 2025 was $270.5 million, or $9.92 per share, compared to $291.1 million, or $10.31 per share in 2024.

The effective tax rate for the full-year of 2025 was 23.7 percent compared to 21.3 percent in 2024. The higher rate in 2025 was driven by the change in fair market value of our investment in Sartorius AG as well as shifts in the geographical mix of earnings.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate for the full-year of 2025 was 23.7 percent compared to 23.6 percent in 2024.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Expanded Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital™ PCR leadership through the acquisition and integration of Stilla Technologies, a next generation digital PCR developer.

Advanced Bio-Rad’s clinical diagnostics strategy for oncology applications through strategic partnerships with Gencurix and Biodesix, to distribute and develop in vitro diagnostic (IVD) oncology assays.

Expanded access to over 1,200 Bio-Rad’s clinical diagnostics products globally through new-to-market product registrations with international regulatory bodies in over 60 countries.

Appointed Rajat Mehta as Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, to align and drive Bio-Rad's global commercial strategy.

Generated $532 million in cash from operations, and delivered free cash flow of $375 million.

Full-Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Bio-Rad is providing its financial outlook for the full-year 2026. The Company currently expects non-GAAP, currency neutral revenue growth of approximately 0.5 to 1.5 percent and an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 12.0 to 12.5 percent.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,400 employees and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding estimated future financial performance or results; remaining committed to improving overall performance; and for the full year 2026: currently expecting non-GAAP, currency neutral revenue growth of approximately 0.5 to 1.5 percent and an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 12.0 to 12.5 percent. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect,” "estimate," “remain,” "continue," "believe," "anticipate," “target,” "will," "project," "assume," “plan,” "may," "intend," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to our international operations; global economic and geopolitical conditions; tariffs or other trade barriers; reductions in government funding or capital spending of our customers; the uncertain pace of the biopharma sector’s recovery; international legal and regulatory risks; our ability to develop and market new or improved products; our ability to compete effectively; foreign currency exchange fluctuations; our ability to integrate acquired companies, products or technologies into our company successfully; supply chain issues; product quality and liability issues; changes in the healthcare industry; and natural disasters and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For further information regarding the Company's risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 693.2 $ 667.5 $ 2,583.2 $ 2,566.5 Cost of goods sold 348.0 325.5 1,243.3 1,187.6 Gross profit 345.2 342.0 1,339.9 1,378.9 Selling, general and administrative expense 221.0 204.0 844.3 814.0 Research and development expense 70.3 79.6 275.6 295.9 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 172.8 — 172.8 — Income (loss) from operations (118.9 ) 58.4 47.2 269.0 Interest expense 12.1 12.2 49.0 48.9 Foreign currency exchange gains, net (2.1 ) (1.8 ) (6.6 ) (3.9 ) (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (1,029.5 ) 976.5 (900.4 ) 2,656.8 Other income, net (28.6 ) (19.6 ) (90.3 ) (90.3 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 929.2 (908.9 ) 995.5 (2,342.5 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (209.2 ) 193.1 (235.6 ) 498.3 Net income (loss) $ 720.0 $ (715.8 ) $ 759.9 $ (1,844.2 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per basic share $ 26.69 $ (25.57 ) $ 27.87 $ (65.36 ) Weighted average common shares - basic 26,976 27,997 27,263 28,214 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 26.65 $ (25.57 ) $ 27.85 $ (65.36 ) Weighted average common shares - diluted 27,012 27,997 27,281 28,214

Note: As a result of the net loss for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2024, all potentially issuable common shares have been excluded from the diluted shares used in the computation of earnings per share as their effect was anti-dilutive.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 529.8 $ 488.1 Short-term investments 1,010.9 1,176.4 Accounts receivable, net 460.6 452.5 Inventories, net 740.7 760.0 Other current assets 164.2 153.3 Total current assets 2,906.2 3,030.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 539.9 528.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 170.0 160.5 Goodwill, net 579.8 410.5 Purchased intangibles, net 174.3 293.6 Other investments 6,103.6 4,839.2 Other assets 102.7 101.9 Total assets $ 10,576.5 $ 9,364.1 Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued payroll and employee benefits $ 301.3 $ 246.5 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable 1.3 1.2 Income and other taxes payable 36.6 31.2 Other current liabilities 177.8 188.9 Total current liabilities 517.0 467.8 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,201.7 1,200.4 Other long-term liabilities 1,404.2 1,126.6 Total liabilities 3,122.9 2,794.8 Total stockholders’ equity 7,453.6 6,569.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,576.5 $ 9,364.1

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from customers $ 2,656.4 $ 2,553.1 Cash paid to suppliers and employees (2,058.9 ) (2,058.2 ) Interest paid, net (46.6 ) (46.5 ) Income tax payments, net (61.6 ) (99.4 ) Other operating activities 42.9 106.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 532.2 455.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisitions (218.5 ) — Payments for purchases of marketable securities and investments (669.3 ) (1,276.6 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and investments 855.6 1,305.3 Other investing activities (157.5 ) (188.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (189.7 ) (160.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Payments for purchases of treasury stock (295.5 ) (203.6 ) Other financing activities 12.8 (14.8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (283.2 ) (218.8 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16.9 ) 9.2 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42.4 85.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 489.8 404.4 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 532.2 $ 489.8 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 759.9 $ (1,844.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 165.4 151.6 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 172.8 — Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 40.0 41.2 Share-based compensation 58.0 62.3 Acquired in-process research and development — 29.5 (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (900.4 ) 2,656.8 Changes in working capital 55.0 (37.1 ) Changes in deferred income taxes 170.5 (626.8 ) Other 11.0 21.9 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 532.2 $ 455.2

Use of Non-GAAP Reporting

This press release includes GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP financial measures, which are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. We present certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate business performance, guide operating decisions, support forecasting and planning, and determine compensation. These measures exclude items outside normal operations, those difficult to forecast, isolated gains and losses not expected to recur predictably, related tax provisions or benefits, and significant discrete tax events. We believe these disclosures provide useful supplemental information that, while not a substitute for GAAP, enhance transparency, assist in evaluating operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management, and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per share data) (Unaudited) Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Year

Ended Year

Ended December

31, 2025 % of

revenue December

31, 2024 % of

revenue December

31, 2025 % of

revenue December

31, 2024 % of

revenue GAAP cost of goods sold $ 348.0 $ 325.5 $ 1,243.3 $ 1,187.6 Product rationalization related costs (13.2 ) - (13.2 ) - Amortization of purchased intangibles (5.6 ) (4.5 ) (21.1 ) (17.9 ) Restructuring benefits (costs) 0.4 (13.1 ) (3.7 ) (14.8 ) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 329.6 $ 307.9 $ 1,205.3 $ 1,154.9 GAAP gross profit $ 345.2 49.8 % $ 342.0 51.2 % $ 1,339.9 51.9 % $ 1,378.9 53.7 % Product rationalization related costs 13.2 - 13.2 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.6 4.5 21.1 17.9 Restructuring (benefits) costs (0.4 ) 13.1 3.7 14.8 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 363.6 52.5 % $ 359.6 53.9 % $ 1,377.9 53.3 % $ 1,411.6 55.0 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 221.0 $ 204.0 $ 844.3 $ 814.0 Amortization of purchased intangibles (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (2.7 ) (3.4 ) Acquisition related benefits (costs) (0.3 ) - (3.7 ) - Restructuring benefits (costs) (4.1 ) (1.5 ) (24.4 ) (5.3 ) European Union's IVDR (1.0 ) (2.1 ) (4.1 ) (6.8 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 214.9 $ 199.7 $ 809.4 $ 798.5 GAAP research and development expense $ 70.3 $ 79.6 $ 275.6 $ 295.9 Acquisition related benefits (costs) (0.3 ) (11.7 ) (0.7 ) (12.5 ) Restructuring benefits (costs) (4.3 ) (0.1 ) (18.0 ) (1.6 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 65.7 $ 67.8 $ 256.9 $ 281.8 GAAP Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net $ 172.8 $ - $ 172.8 $ - Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net (172.8 ) - (172.8 ) - Non-GAAP Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net $ - $ - $ - $ - GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (118.9 ) (17.2 )% $ 58.4 8.7 % $ 47.2 1.8 % $ 269.0 10.5 % Product rationalization related costs 13.2 - 13.2 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 6.3 5.2 23.8 21.3 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.6 11.7 4.4 12.5 Restructuring (benefits) costs 8.0 14.7 46.1 21.7 European Union's IVDR 1.0 2.1 4.1 6.8 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 172.8 - 172.8 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 83.0 12.0 % $ 92.1 13.8 % $ 311.6 12.1 % $ 331.3 12.9 % GAAP (gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable $ (1,029.5 ) $ 976.5 $ (900.4 ) $ 2,656.8 Gains (losses) from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable 1,029.5 (976.5 ) 900.4 (2,656.8 ) Non-GAAP (gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable $ - $ - $ - $ - GAAP other (income) expense, net $ (28.6 ) $ (19.6 ) $ (90.3 ) $ (90.3 ) Gains (losses) on equity-method investments 11.0 (1.3 ) 4.8 (4.6 ) Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ (17.6 ) $ (20.9 ) $ (85.5 ) $ (94.9 ) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 929.2 $ (908.9 ) $ 995.5 $ (2,342.5 ) Product rationalization related costs 13.2 - 13.2 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 6.3 5.2 23.8 21.3 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.6 11.7 4.4 12.5 Restructuring (benefits) costs 8.0 14.7 46.1 21.7 European Union's IVDR 1.0 2.1 4.1 6.8 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 172.8 - 172.8 - (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (1,029.5 ) 976.5 (900.4 ) 2,656.8 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments (11.0 ) 1.3 (4.8 ) 4.6 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 90.6 $ 102.6 $ 354.7 $ 381.2 GAAP (provision for) benefit from income taxes $ (209.2 ) $ 193.1 $ (235.6 ) $ 498.3 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 186.3 (214.5 ) 151.4 (588.4 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ (22.9 ) $ (21.4 ) $ (84.2 ) $ (90.1 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 720.0 103.9 % $ (715.8 ) (107.2 )% $ 759.9 29.4 % $ (1,844.2 ) (71.9 )% Product rationalization related costs 13.2 - 13.2 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 6.3 5.2 23.8 21.3 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.6 11.7 4.4 12.5 Restructuring (benefits) costs 8.0 14.7 46.1 21.7 European Union's IVDR 1.0 2.1 4.1 6.8 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 172.8 - 172.8 - (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (1,029.5 ) 976.5 (900.4 ) 2,656.8 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments (11.0 ) 1.3 (4.8 ) 4.6 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 186.3 (214.5 ) 151.4 (588.4 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 67.7 9.8 % $ 81.2 12.2 % $ 270.5 10.5 % $ 291.1 11.3 % GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 26.65 $ (25.57 ) $ 27.85 $ (65.36 ) Product rationalization related costs 0.49 - 0.48 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.23 0.19 0.87 0.75 Acquisition related (benefits) costs 0.02 0.42 0.16 0.44 Restructuring (benefits) costs 0.30 0.52 1.69 0.77 European Union's IVDR 0.04 0.07 0.15 0.24 Impairment of purchased intangibles and related items, net 6.40 - 6.33 - (Gains) losses from change in fair market value of equity securities and loan receivable (38.11 ) 34.84 (33.00 ) 94.09 (Gains) losses on equity-method investments (0.41 ) 0.05 (0.18 ) 0.16 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 6.90 (7.65 ) 5.57 (20.83 ) Add back anti-dilutive shares - 0.03 - 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 2.51 $ 2.90 $ 9.92 $ 10.31 GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share calculation 27,012 27,997 27,281 28,214 Shares included in non-GAAP net income per share, but excluded from GAAP net loss per share as they would have been anti-dilutive - 28 - 24 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share calculation 27,012 28,025 27,281 28,238 Three

Months

Ended Three

Months

Ended Year

Ended Year

Ended December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2025 December

31, 2024 Reconciliation of free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 164.9 $ 124.2 $ 532.2 $ 455.2 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (45.8 ) (42.9 ) (157.6 ) (165.6 ) Free cash flow $ 119.1 $ 81.3 $ 374.6 $ 289.6 Currency Neutral Revenue Life Science Group revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported (2.6 )% (5.5 )% (0.7 )% (12.8 )% Change due to foreign exchange (1.4 )% (0.5 )% (0.6 )% 0.2 % Currency neutral revenue growth (decline) (4.0 )% (6.0 )% (1.3 )% (12.6 )% Clinical Diagnostics Group revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported 8.4 % 0.9 % 1.6 % 3.3 % Change due to foreign exchange (2.8 )% (0.2 )% (0.8 )% 0.4 % Currency neutral revenue growth (decline) 5.6 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 3.7 % Total revenue Revenue growth (decline), reported 3.9 % (2.0 )% 0.7 % (3.9 )% Change due to foreign exchange (2.2 )% (0.3 )% (0.8 )% 0.3 % Currency neutral revenue growth (decline) 1.7 % (2.3 )% (0.1 )% (3.6 )% Life Science Group revenue excluding process chromatography Revenue growth (decline), reported 0.7 % 2.5 % (3.5 )% (6.3 )% Change due to foreign exchange (1.4 )% (0.5 )% (0.6 )% 0.3 % Currency neutral revenue growth (decline) (0.7 )% 2.0 % (4.1 )% (6.0 )%

