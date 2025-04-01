SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 
CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, at 12:45 p.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor section of the company’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a Bicycle® Drug Conjugate (BDC™) targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT5528, a BDC molecule targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; and BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored clinical trials. Additionally, the company is developing Bicycle® Radioconjugates (BRC®) for radiopharmaceutical use and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases beyond oncology.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie Yao
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
stephanie.yao@bicycletx.com
857-523-8544

Matthew DeYoung
Argot Partners
ir@bicycletx.com
212-600-1902

Media:
Jim O’Connell
Weber Shandwick
media@bicycletx.com
312-988-2343

