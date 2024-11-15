Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Awarded Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to Advance BXQ-350

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) awarded a $1.4M grant to Bexion. The grant will fund the preclinical development of BXQ-350 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD).

“We are grateful and honored to receive this generous grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation as we explore the potential of BXQ-350 in neurogenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease,” said Jim Beach, Chief Executive Officer of Bexion. “We are excited to accelerate our research, which will help address the pressing needs of patients currently lacking effective treatment options.”

Preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that BXQ-350 is a potent allosteric activator of wild type and mutated glucocerebrosidase (GCase). A key mutation in the GBA gene, which encodes GCase, appears in 5 to 15% of PD patients and is the largest genetic risk for developing the disease.

“At MJFF, we are constantly seeking and funding innovative research that holds the potential to transform Parkinson’s treatment and bring us closer to a cure,” said, PhD, senior scientific portfolio manager at MJFF. “We greatly value the ongoing efforts to test novel therapeutic approaches to advanced targets in PD like GCase.”

About BXQ-350

Bexion’s lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is advancing a new class of biologic therapy aimed at treating solid tumors and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), with the potential to expand its portfolio into additional cancer types and broader neuropathic pain treatments. Bexion has generated positive data across various solid tumor types, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas and pediatric brain tumors. The Company is currently enrolling patients and collecting data in the open-label portion of its Phase 1b/2 trial, which evaluates BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care for newly diagnosed patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Additionally, Bexion has completed patient enrollment in a proof-of-concept study for treating CIPN.

