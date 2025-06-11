BeOne Medicines to Host Investor R&D Day Webcast on June 26, 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONC #BeOne--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that it will host an Investor R&D Day in New York City and via webcast on June 26, 2025 at 8:30 am ET. John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BeOne, along with the Company's leadership team and distinguished key opinion leaders, will provide an update on BeOne’s extensive global innovation pipeline and platforms, including new assets, targets and clinical data, and will share insights on the Company's vision, differentiated capabilities, and value creation drivers.

Live webcast of this event can be accessed from the investors section of the Company’s website at http://ir.beonemedicines.com/, https://hkexir. beonemedicines.com/, https://sseir. beonemedicines.com/. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne’s medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

