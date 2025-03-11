SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Belite Bio to Host Webcast on March 17, 2025, to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

March 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Webcast Information
Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/481614529

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
ir@belitebio.com

Julie Fallon
belite@argotpartners.com

