Beghou’s Biopharma Commercialization Research Report Reveals Top Challenges, Opportunities, and Investment for Life Sciences Industry in 2026

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou today released its inaugural Biopharma Commercialization Research Report, the first output from its new flagship Commercialization That Works research program. The report distills the key insights, challenges, and operational realities helping leaders pressure-test priorities and decisions in life sciences commercialization for 2026 and beyond.

The report reveals that, while the last decade of the biopharmaceutical industry has been one of the most productive in its history, marked by an impressive array of new medicines, system-level gaps across commercialization exist that could affect biopharma companies’ ability to deliver these treatments to patients.

At the highest level, it shows that, while teams are doing the right things — building data infrastructure, investing in AI, conducting cross-functional planning — they are not doing them in concert or evolving in sync as conditions change. The result is misaligned timing, uneven visibility, and siloed execution that keeps good strategies from delivering great results and customer experiences.

“Today’s biopharma launches are less like a marathon and more like a sprint, but our research shows many teams have yet to adjust how they operate,” stated Marc Iskowitz, Editorial Director at Beghou. “As a result, we see yawning gaps between what teams know to do and what they can deliver together. Over the next 18 months, the leaders won’t just be those who invest in the right capabilities. Those who coordinate what’s mission-critical are the ones who will set the new standard for commercialization excellence.”

Key findings:

Teams are navigating faster launch requirements and dynamic market conditions with less collective experience: 60% were on teams working together for the first time, and almost half were not highly confident in their planning horizon.

Cross-functional alignment and early planning were among the most-reported positive factors impacting commercialization success. Data, insights, and real-world evidence formed a close second.

Looking ahead to the next 12-18 months, 40% of commercial operations respondents expected data integration, real-time visibility, and data-driven decision-making to be the factors that make or break operational excellence.

Data-related needs dominated the top three intended areas of overall investment to improve commercialization over the next 12-18 months: advanced analytics capabilities (87%), non-traditional or real-world data sources (83%), and field insights and pull-through measurement tools (81%).

AI ranked higher for insights than execution, with 80% of data/analytics respondents reporting that the greatest impact of AI is clarifying who may benefit and where to focus, but only 30% considered it impactful for customer engagement.





Tech systems expand but lack harmony

The research found that tech investment is accelerating, particularly in the areas of data integration, analytics, and AI. However, composability, clarity, and coordination remain elusive. Late or incomplete data integration, along with siloed systems and legacy platforms​, was the most-cited factor having a negative impact on commercialization success.

In terms of high-value solutions, commercial ops respondents said integrated commercial ops platforms (70%), digital field enablement tools (63%), and patient engagement tools (50%) were the most “justified” budget expenditures. On the other hand, they said launch scenario simulations, adaptive planning tools, and AI for forecasting were the three investments that most often fail to live up to the hype.

With that in mind, these same executives plan to prioritize investments in commercial data infrastructure (50%) and non-traditional or RWD sources (47%) over the next 12-18 months, with GenAI and agentic AI for commercialization (20%) seemingly much less of a priority.

2026 areas of opportunity: orchestrating the commercial system

The research demonstrates the critical importance of patient experience, speed, and operational harmony.​ When strategy, teams, tech, and data move in rhythm, value reaches farther,​ translating into elevated customer experiences.​

Below is a snapshot from the report of four interconnected, operational dimensions where commercialization teams can harness these differentiators to outperform their competitors, not by adding more activity, but by enabling better coordination across the system:



Strategy : Organizations struggle not from a lack of patient centricity but from its inconsistent interpretation and translation across functions. This creates an opportunity to prioritize more tailored, context-driven engagement to inform the patient journey.

: Organizations struggle not from a lack of patient centricity but from its inconsistent interpretation and translation across functions. This creates an opportunity to prioritize more tailored, context-driven engagement to inform the patient journey. Teams : Lack of coordinated timing, shared planning horizons, and collective decision ownership leads to friction. Operational excellence favors teams that invest in earlier cross-functional collaboration, scenario planning, and a clearer understanding of who owns what and when.

: Lack of coordinated timing, shared planning horizons, and collective decision ownership leads to friction. Operational excellence favors teams that invest in earlier cross-functional collaboration, scenario planning, and a clearer understanding of who owns what and when. Technology : The tech stack might be there, but if systems can’t talk to each other or surface answers quickly, companies lose agility when it matters most. Data/analytics leaders said aligned tech stacks drive confidence that their planning horizon is sufficient for launch.

: The tech stack might be there, but if systems can’t talk to each other or surface answers quickly, companies lose agility when it matters most. Data/analytics leaders said aligned tech stacks drive confidence that their planning horizon is sufficient for launch. Data : Teams are investing heavily in analytics, field insights, and RWD. But confidence in the data remains low when teams operate from different sources of truth. Data credibility improves when systems support shared visibility, faster signal detection, and real-time adjustment.

Each of these dimensions — strategy, teams, tech, and data — has evolved. But they have not evolved together. The report provides a framework and actionable takeaways to orchestrate these elements into a unified, responsive system that will outperform those that continue to treat them as separate workstreams.

Report methodology and availability

The 2026 Biopharma Commercialization Research Report is the first in an ongoing series of research activities meant to promote an active dialogue across the life sciences industry and provide practical guidance on commercialization innovation. It is based on research involving 140 U.S.-based leaders spanning commercial operations, marketing, market access, and data/analytics functions. The report captures a cross-section of life sciences professionals — from emerging biotech to established global pharma brands, with more than 80% having participated in three or more launches.

The full inaugural report is available today for download alongside video conversations with participating industry leaders sharing real-world lessons. Future briefs and additional resources will track industry shifts and refresh current insights.

To download a full copy of the 2026 Biopharma Commercialization Research Report, please visit https://beghou.com/commercialization-that-works.

